TCS Group Holding PLC: Conversion of Class B Shares

0
03/18/2019 | 10:50am EDT

TCS Group Holding PLC: Conversion of Class B Shares

18-March-2019 / 17:47 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TCS Group Holding PLC: Conversion of Class B Shares

 

Limassol, Cyprus - 18 March 2019

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via the Tinkoff.ru ecosystem, today announces that 6,385,310 Class B Shares in the Group held indirectly by Oleg Tinkov were converted to Class A Shares with effect from 15 March 2019. As a result of the conversion and sale, Oleg Tinkov's voting rights in the Group have decreased from 90.18% to 88.63%. Following the conversion, the total number of votes in issue is 902,766,841.

For enquiries:

Tinkoff Bank

Darya Ermolina

Larisa Chernysheva

Head of PR

IR Department

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2009)

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312)

d.ermolina@tinkoff.ru

ir@tinkoff.ru

About the Group

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, and Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities. The Group also has Tinkoff.ru, an evolving ecosystem that offers financial and lifestyle services.

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013.

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, the country's first and only direct bank and the core of the Tinkoff.ru ecosystem.

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 11.8%. The 2018 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 27,1 bn (a record high year net income in the Group's history), ROE grew to 74.7%.

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre staffed by over 10,000 employees, which makes it one of the largest in Europe. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a nationwide network of over 2,500 representatives.

In 2018 Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, in 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia, and in 2017 and 2013 The Banker recognised it as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has been consistently praised by local and global independent experts as the best of its kind (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance).
