TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

(TCS)
TCS Group Holding PLC: Notice of AGM

07/22/2019 | 05:25am EDT

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
TCS Group Holding PLC: Notice of AGM

22-Jul-2019 / 12:23 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TCS Group Holding PLC: Notice of AGM

 

Limassol, Cyprus - 22 July 2019. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem today announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) will take place at 11.30am on Friday 16 August 2019 at the Group's registered office, 5th floor, 25 Berengaria, Spyrou Araouzou 25, 3036 Limassol, Cyprus.

The AGM agenda includes:

- Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Limited, Cyprus as Auditors of the Group and authorisation of the Board of Directors to determine their remuneration in accordance with their terms of engagement;

- Re-appointment of Mr. Martin Cocker as a director of the Group;

- Approval of remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors;

- Granting of authority to the Board of Directors to buy back class A shares or interests in class A shares including global depository receipts in the Group;

The record date for the AGM is 14 August 2019.

The Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy are available on the Group's websites at www. tcsgh.com.cy and https://www.tinkoff.ru/eng/.

A copy of the 2018 Annual Report, published on 30 April 2019, has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom via the National Storage Mechanism and  is available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

The Annual Report is also available on the Group's websites at www.tcsgh.com.cy and                       https://www.tinkoff.ru/eng/ir/financials/annual-reports/

 

For enquiries:

Tinkoff

Darya Ermolina
Head of PR

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2009)

d.ermolina@tinkoff.ru

 

Tinkoff

Larisa Chernysheva

IR Department

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312)

ir@tinkoff.ru

 

 

About the Group

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, and Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities. The Group also has Tinkoff.ru, an evolving ecosystem that offers financial and lifestyle services.

 

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013. The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, the country's first and only direct bank and the core of the Tinkoff.ru ecosystem.

 

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 12.4%. The Q1 2019 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 7.2 bn. ROE - 64.4%.

 

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre staffed by over 10,000 employees, which makes it one of the largest in Europe. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a nationwide network of over 2,500 representatives.

 

In 2018 Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, in 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia, and in 2017 and 2013 The Banker recognised it as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has been consistently praised by local and global independent experts as the best of its kind (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance).

 

Forward-looking statements

 

Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Group and Tinkoff Bank. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could," "may" or "might", the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Group and Tinkoff Bank wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. The Group and Tinkoff Bank do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Group and Tinkoff Bank, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries the Group operates in, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Group, Tinkoff Bank and their respective operations.

 

 

 
ISIN: US87238U2033
Category Code: AGM
TIDM: TCS
LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
Sequence No.: 14176
EQS News ID: 844563

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2019
