TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of Full Year 2018 IFRS Results and Conference Call

0
02/18/2019 | 05:05am EST

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of Full Year 2018 IFRS Results and Conference Call

18-Feb-2019 / 12:59 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TCS Group Holding PLC

 

Notification of Full Year 2018 IFRS Results and Conference Call

 

Moscow, Russia - 18 February 2019. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru ecosystem, will announce its full year 2018 IFRS results for the period ended 31 December 2018 on Tuesday, 12 March 2019.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 14.00 UK time (17.00 Moscow time, 10.00 U.S. Eastern Daylight Time), on Tuesday, 12 March 2019.

The press release, presentation and financial statements will be available on the Tinkoff Bank website at https://www.tinkoff.ru/eng/investor-relations/results-and-reports/

To participate in the conference call, please use the following access details:

Conference ID

 

8281750

Russian Federation

+7 495 646 9190

 

 

United Kingdom

+44 (0)330 336 9411

 

United States of America

+1 646-828-8144  

 

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://webcasts.eqs.com/tcsgroup20190312

 

Please register approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

 

For enquiries:

Tinkoff Bank

Darya Ermolina
Head of PR

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2009)

d.ermolina@tinkoff.ru

 

Tinkoff Bank

Larisa Chernysheva

IR Department

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312)

ir@tinkoff.ru

 

 

About the Group

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual operator network Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, and Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities. The Group also has Tinkoff.ru, an evolving ecosystem that offers financial and lifestyle services.

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013.

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, the country's first and only direct bank and the core of the Tinkoff.ru ecosystem.

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 11.4%. The 9M'18 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 19.0 bn, ROE grew to 72.9%.

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre staffed by over 10,000 employees, which makes it one of the largest in Europe. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a nationwide network of over 2,500 representatives.

In 2018 Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, in 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia, and in 2017 and 2013 The Banker recognised it as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has been consistently praised by local and global independent experts as the best of its kind (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance).

Forward-looking statements

 

Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Group and Tinkoff Bank. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could," "may" or "might", the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Group and Tinkoff Bank wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. The Group and Tinkoff Bank do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Group and Tinkoff Bank, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries the Group operates in, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Group, Tinkoff Bank and their respective operations.

 

 

 

 
ISIN: US87238U2033
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: TCS
LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
Sequence No.: 7537
EQS News ID: 776901

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=776901&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 80 034 M
EBIT 2018 60 696 M
Net income 2018 26 106 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,04%
P/E ratio 2018 8,07
P/E ratio 2019 6,76
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,27x
Capitalization 221 B
