TCS Group Holding PLC: Tinkoff announces the launch of Tinkoff Capital management company

Tinkoff announces the launch of Tinkoff Capital management company

Limassol, Cyprus - 6 June 2019. Tinkoff will start its own management company Tinkoff Capital, which is slated to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2019. The news was announced today by Oliver Hughes, Chairman of Tinkoff Bank's Management Board, as part of The Retail Investor as a Driver of the Stock Market panel discussion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

At the initial stage, Tinkoff Capital will offer customers Tinkoff's own ETFs - a simple and transparent line of products for investors without interval funds or closed-end funds.

Tinkoff Capital customers will be able to manage their assets fully online. ETFs can be bought and sold and customer service will be delivered in the Tinkoff Investments mobile app or at Tinkoff.ru. At any given moment, customers will be able to view an ETF's structure, assets in the portfolio, and check financial position of any companies in their allocation and more. This strategy will entirely eliminate the so-called black box effect, when asset manager customers are unaware of the composition and status of their investment portfolios.

Buying an ETF in the Tinkoff Investments mobile app can be done with only several clicks. Upon completing the transaction, the asset appears in the customer's investment portfolio. Selling a security is just as quick and easy, with money instantly credited to the customer's bank card.

Other benefits of Tinkoff Capital include:

opportunity to buy assets in both Russian r oubles and US dollars;

diversified long-term portfolios (based on asset classes and instruments within those classes);

access to investment instruments that are not easily available, such as Eurobonds of Russian issuers;

strong liquidity;

one of the lowest entry investment requirements (starting from RUB 50);

competitive fees.

Oliver Hughes, Chairman of the Management Board, Tinkoff Bank: "Tinkoff Capital offers a game-changing approach to management company operations, based on maximum transparency and trust. Our proposition has two main advantages such as the use of advanced technologies, with all options available on your smartphone, and 100% asset management transparency. Customers of Tinkoff Capital will be able to control all processes themselves, with no need to visit our office, engage agents or go through other complicated procedures when buying or selling ETFs".

About the Group

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative online provider of retail financial services operating in Russia based on a high-tech platform for online customer service. The Group includes mobile virtual operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, and Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs across Russia.

The Group was founded back in 2006 by a Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013.

The Group does not have any retail offices: it services customers remotely via online channels and the call centre, and operates a network of over 2,500 representatives to ensure smooth delivery of its products. The network covers the entire Russia and enables next day delivery to most customers.

The Group's core business is Tinkoff Bank, Russia's first only-only bank offering both in-house and partner retail financial services via Tinkoff.ru. The product range includes daily banking (credit and debit cards, payments, money transfers), savings, investments, loyalty programmes, travel services, SME services, mortgage platform, and insurance. With its special focus on mobile business, the bank offers mobile apps both for its customer base (Mobile Bank) and beyond it (Traffic Fines, MoneyTalk, Card 2 Card instant money transfers).

As at 1 April 2019, Tinkoff Bank was the second leading player in the Russian credit card market, with a market share of 12.4%. The 1Q19 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 7.2 bn, ROE stood at 64.4%.

Banki.ru, Russia's leading financial news portal, named Tinkoff Bank the Bank of the Year 2016. In October 2016, Tinkoff Bank was named the world's largest independent online-only bank by Frost & Sullivan. In 2015 and 2016, the Global Finance magazine named Tinkoff Bank as the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia. In 2016, the bank also won Global Finance's Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site award. In 2016, Tinkoff Bank was named the Best Digital Bank in the CEE by Euromoney. The bank's mobile app was recognised as the best in Russia by Markswebb Rank & Report for three consecutive years in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and by Deloitte for four consecutive years in 2013-2016.