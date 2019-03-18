Log in
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

(TCS)
TCS Group Holding PLC: Transactions in GDRs

03/18/2019

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
18-March-2019 / 17:41 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Limassol, Cyprus - 18 March 2019. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online retail financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru financial ecosystem, has been notified of transactions in its GDRs by the Group's controlling shareholder and PDMR, Oleg Tinkov.

Details of the transactions are in the document attached.

 

For enquiries:

Tinkoff Bank

Darya Ermolina
Head of PR

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2009)

d.ermolina@tinkoff.ru

Tinkoff Bank

Larisa Chernysheva
IR Department

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312)

ir@tinkoff.ru

 

About the Group

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, and Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities. The Group also has Tinkoff.ru, an evolving ecosystem that offers financial and lifestyle services.

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013.

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, the country's first and only direct bank and the core of the Tinkoff.ru ecosystem.

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 11.8%. The 2018 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 27,1 bn (a record high year net income in the Group's history), ROE grew to 74.7%.

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre staffed by over 10,000 employees, which makes it one of the largest in Europe. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a nationwide network of over 2,500 representatives.

In 2018 Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, in 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia, and in 2017 and 2013 The Banker recognised it as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has been consistently praised by local and global independent experts as the best of its kind (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance).

  

Forward-looking statements

Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Group and Tinkoff Bank. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could," "may" or "might", the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Group and Tinkoff Bank wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. The Group and Tinkoff Bank do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Group and Tinkoff Bank, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries the Group operates in, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Group, Tinkoff Bank and their respective operations. 

TCSGH PDMR_Notification_OT_00058324 15032019
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GKLBHBLXAB
ISIN: US87238U2033
Category Code: POS
TIDM: TCS
LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
Sequence No.: 7850
EQS News ID: 788687

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=788687&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
