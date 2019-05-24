TCS : MortgageTinkoff discontinues mortgage product offering to focus on higher marg...Moscow, Russia — 24 May 2019.Tinkoff Group announces the closure of its Tinkoff Mortg... Read more24 May 2019

Log in
05/24/2019 | 09:49am EDT

Moscow, Russia - 24 May 2019.
Tinkoff Group announces the closure of its Tinkoff Mortgage service. The last day for accepting new mortgage loan applications is 31 May 2019, while existing customers will be supported through 31 August, 2019.

«Over the past four years, Tinkoff Mortgage has greatly contributed to the 'uberisation' of Russia's mortgage market and became a major driver of online mortgage lending. Tinkoff Mortgage evolved into Russia's largest mortgage broker, offering a full range of services, including insurance, appraisal, and search of apartments through a 'display window' solution. Unfortunately, this innovative product development model that has won prestigious international awards has proved unprofitable in Russia's highly concentrated mortgage market, dominated by a few players.

Tinkoff Mortgage played an important and valuable role in the development of our ecosystem. Its trajectory is in line with our «test and learn» approach, where we try out many different concepts and ideas before scaling up the most successful of them. Alternatively, some projects are transformed into new high-tech products. For example, we opted to focus on real estate secured loans and currently hold over RUB 12 bn of this product in our portfolio. I would like to thank the entire Tinkoff Mortgages team that has worked hard to build Russia's best online home buying service. All the members of this team will continue working on other Tinkoff projects. The invaluable experience that we have gained from this project will be most helpful in developing new products and services, as we successfully evolve into a lifestyle ecosystem,' said Oliver Hughes, Chairman of Tinkoff Bank's Management Board.

Tinkoff's Mortgage platform was launched in 2015 and became Russia's first free online-only mortgage service. Tinkoff Mortgage users could get pre-approved by one of eleven mortgage partner banks in just a couple of minutes. Such processes as preparing documentation, choosing a suitable property and providing insurance coverage were handled by Tinkoff. Customers only had to visit the partner bank once to sign the apartment purchase agreement.

Since its inception, the number of mortgage platform users has exceeded 1,000,000 people, while the number of service partners (realtors and real estate agents) has grown to 28,000. Tinkoff Mortgage attracted as many as 60,000 new customers every month, with the value of mortgage loans issued through the platform reaching over RUB 25 bn annually.

In 2018, Tinkoff Mortgage received banki.ru's top award in the Online Mortgage Application category for the best digital solution on the mortgage market. It was also named the best digital mortgage service of Central and Eastern Europe by Global Finance international magazine.

Disclaimer

TCS Group Holding plc published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 13:47:05 UTC
About