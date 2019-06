"The company intends to use the proceeds it receives from the offering to increase Tinkoff Bank's capital adequacy position," it said in a statement.

TCS said any of its shares and GDRs held directly or indirectly by Oleg Tinkov, the founder of the group, or by the group itself, would be subject to a lock-up through Dec. 31.

(This story corrects the day to Thursday in the first paragraph).

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Edmund Blair)