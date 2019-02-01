Log in
TCS : Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for January - December 2018

02/01/2019 | 10:45am EST

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for January - December 2018

01-Feb-2019 / 18:42 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for January - December 2018

Moscow, Russia - 01 February 2019. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru ecosystem, today announces Tinkoff Bank's unaudited RAS financial highlights for January - December 2018.

 

For the twelve months of 2018, net income stood at RUB 17bn, which is attributed to the growth of net interest income, lower cost of funding, improved quality of the loan portfolio and growth of revenue from new business lines.

 

It should be noted that the RAS net income figure is not a reliable indicator of IFRS net income for the same period. There is a very low correlation between financial results under the two reporting standards as a result of significant accounting differences. Therefore, RAS figures should not be used as the basis for conclusions on forthcoming IFRS results. 

 

The gross loan portfolio amounted to RUB 248bn representing an increase of 53% y-o-y. The net loan portfolio amounted to RUB 206bn having increased by 50% y-o-y and constituted 53% of total assets (51% at year-end 2017). 

 

Retail customer accounts stood at RUB 234bn. Tinkoff Bank continued to retain substantial liquidity: the CBR N2 ratio stood at 45% (minimum requirement: 15%), and the CBR N3 ratio was 130% (minimum requirement: 50%). Retail customer accounts constituted 69% of total liabilities.

 

Total assets increased by 44% y-o-y to RUB 386bn.

 

As of 1 January 2019, total capital including retained profits (based on Form 123) amounted to RUB 74.4bn. The CBR N1 capital adequacy ratio was 13.91%. Core Capital Adequacy Ratio (N1.1) was 9.41% and Main Capital Adequacy Ratio (N1.2) was 13.21%.

 

 

Note on RAS results

 

Please note that the figures in this press release are calculated in accordance with Tinkoff Bank's internal methodology which is available at:               

http://static.tinkoff.ru/documents/eng/investor-relations/ras-methodology.pdf

 

RAS results are not a reliable indicator of IFRS results due to significant accounting differences that make a direct read-across from RAS to IFRS results impossible. The main differences between RAS and IFRS are:

*        Consolidated results under IFRS include a number of additional items and results of its subsidiaries

*        Accrual of expenses under IFRS

*        Timing differences in accounting for restructured loans ('instalments') and loans going through courts

*        The effect from the revaluation of currency derivative instruments

*        The effect of deferred income tax.

 

For enquiries:

Tinkoff Bank

Darya Ermolina
Head of PR

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2009)

d.ermolina@tinkoff.ru

 

Tinkoff Bank

Larisa Chernysheva

IR Department

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312)

ir@tinkoff.ru

 

About the Group

 

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual operator network Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, and Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities. The Group also has Tinkoff.ru, an evolving ecosystem that offers financial and lifestyle services.

 

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013.

 

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, the country's first and only direct bank and the core of the Tinkoff.ru ecosystem. Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 11.7%. The 9M 2018 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 19bn, ROE stood at 72.9%.

 

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre staffed by over 10,000 employees, which makes it one of the largest in Europe. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a nationwide network of over 2,500 representatives.

 

In 2013 and 2017, The Banker named Tinkoff Bank the Bank of the Year in Russia, and in 2016 and 2018, Global Finance recognised it as the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia. The bank's mobile app has been consistently praised by local and global independent experts as the best of its kind (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance).
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 79 900 M
EBIT 2018 60 696 M
Net income 2018 26 106 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,77%
P/E ratio 2018 8,48
P/E ratio 2019 7,11
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,38x
Capitalization 233 B
Chart TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
TCS Group Holding PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 609  RUB
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Constantinos Economides Chairman
Alexios Ioannides Director
Maria Trimithiotou Director
Philippe Delpal Non-Executive Director
Jacques der Megredichyan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC25.32%3 555
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.02%344 180
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.91%293 341
BANK OF AMERICA17.98%275 285
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.69%239 081
WELLS FARGO6.14%230 231
