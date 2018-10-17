Log in
10/17/2018 | 05:40pm CEST

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
Tinkoff PDMR acquires additional GDRs

17-Oct-2018 / 18:34 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Tinkoff PDMR acquires additional GDRs

Limassol, Cyprus - 17 October 2018. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online retail financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru financial supermarket, has been notified of transactions by Ilya Pisemsky, Chief Financial Officer at Tinkoff Bank.

 

Details of the transactions are in the document attached.

 

For enquiries:

Tinkoff Bank

Darya Ermolina
Head of PR

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2009)

d.ermolina@tinkoff.ru

Tinkoff Bank

Larisa Chernysheva
IR Department

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312)

ir@tinkoff.ru

 


About the Group


TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual operator network Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, and Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities. The Group also has Tinkoff.ru, an evolving ecosystem that offers financial and lifestyle services.

 

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013.

 

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, the country's first and only direct bank and the core of the Tinkoff.ru ecosystem. Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 11.7%. The 1H 2018 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 11.7 bn, ROE stood at 69.3%.

 

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre staffed by over 10,000 employees, which makes it one of the largest in Europe. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a nationwide network of over 2,500 representatives.

 

In 2013 and 2017, The Banker named Tinkoff Bank the Bank of the Year in Russia, and in 2016 and 2018, Global Finance recognised it as the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia. The bank's mobile app has been consistently praised by local and global independent experts as the best of its kind (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance).

 

 

Forward-looking statements

Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Group and Tinkoff Bank. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could," "may" or "might", the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Group and Tinkoff Bank wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. The Group and Tinkoff Bank do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Group and Tinkoff Bank, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries the Group operates in, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Group, Tinkoff Bank and their respective operations.

 

 

Attachment

Document title: Details of the transactions
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=UYYFWRHBSJ
ISIN: US87238U2033
Category Code: POS
TIDM: TCS
LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
Sequence No.: 6245
EQS News ID: 734741

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=734741&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
