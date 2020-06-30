Log in
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

(TCS)
TCS : publishes its latest Sustainability Report, its 3rd annual 'Non-financial information and diversity statement'

06/30/2020

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
TCS Group Holding PLC publishes its latest Sustainability Report, its 3rd annual 'Non-financial information and diversity statement'

30-Jun-2020 / 18:58 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

TCS Group Holding PLC publishes its latest Sustainability Report, its 3rd annual 'Non-financial information and diversity statement'

 

Limassol, Cyprus - 30 June 2020.  TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru ecosystem, today is pleased to announce the issue of its third Non financial information and diversity statement, its Sustainability Report, under Cyprus Companies Law, Cap 113 and EU Directive 2014/95/EU (as amended).

 

The statement (and those of prior years) can be found on the Group's websites at www.tcsgh.com.cy and www.tinkoff.ru/eng/ir/.

 

Oliver Hughes, Chairman of the Management Board of Tinkoff Bank, said today:

 

'I am pleased to present our FY 2019 Sustainability Report. This is the third year, the third edition of our non-financial and diversity disclosures. Not only was FY2019 a year of record profits, it was a year when we pushed forward a number of aspects of our sustainability agenda but it is a work in progress. There is more we can and will do.

 

This year we have structured the Report in a more user-friendly way. We have enhanced our disclosure around key impact areas (such as our responsible lending approach, customer data protection and security, our recruitment and employee retention approach and GDRholder protections) and consolidated into the Report disclosures made in different places and contexts. As an online-only, branchless operation and one of Russia's most attractive employers we feel we have a good story to tell, and we are committed to sustainable business practices.

 

COVID-19 has thrown up unparalleled challenges for the business community like everyone else and is very much at the forefront of our thinking now. We believe that Tinkoff has shown in its response many of its best qualities; our ability to adapt quickly, our concern for our employees and customers and wider society, our resilience in adapting the business to external shocks, our commitment to long term relationships with customers and stakeholders, our ingenuity and creativity in developing new products and solutions in a rapidly changing environment. So in this year's report we have included a short case study detailing Tinkoff's response to date to COVID-19. We welcome feedback on it as with all aspects of our disclosures.'

 

 

For enquiries:

Tinkoff

Artem Lebedev
PR Department

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202)

Alexandr Leonov

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738)

pr@tinkoff.ru

Tinkoff

Larisa Chernysheva
IR Department

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312)

Neri Tollardo

+44 7741 078383

stakeholderengagement@tcsgh.com.cy

 
ISIN: US87238U2033
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TCS
LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
Sequence No.: 72975
EQS News ID: 1083009

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2020
