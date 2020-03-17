Transactions in own GDRs: TCS Group Ups Buyback of GDRs



Limassol, Cyprus - 17 March 2020. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Company"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today publishes an update on transactions in its GDRs.



Following the 11 March 2020 Buyback Programme announcement, on 12-16 March 2020, the Group purchased a total of 650,000 GDRs at a gross average price per GDR of USD13.99, while the purchase price for each of the three days ranged as follows:



12 March - min $12.88; max $14.64 per GDR

13 March - min $13.78; max $14.76 per GDR

16 March - min $13.24; max $14.24 per GDR



This marks the end of the Buyback Programme announced on 11 March 2020. The GDRs repurchased by the Company will be held in treasury pending cancellation or other permitted use.



The Programme was conducted consistent with the general authority to repurchase shares/GDRs granted by the Company's shareholders at the 2019 annual general meeting, and otherwise in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

TCS Group Holding PLC

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services.

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange and on the Moscow Exchange.

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 10 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem.

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 13.2%. The 9M 2019 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 25.1 bn. The ROE was 59%.

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a proprietary nationwide network of representatives.

In 2018, Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, in 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia, and in 2019, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Central and Eastern Europe. In 2017 and 2013, the Banker recognised Tinkoff Bank as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has consistently received top industry ratings and awards (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance).