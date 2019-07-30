Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.    AMTD

TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.

(AMTD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Blockchain launches cryptocurrency exchange with trades at high speed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 07:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A copy of bitcoin standing on PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture

(Reuters) - Blockchain, one of the world's largest digital currency wallet companies, announced on Tuesday the launch of a cryptocurrency exchange called The PIT that aims to execute trades in microseconds for retail and institutional investors.

After extensive research and development over the span of a year, Blockchain said its "Mercury" matching engine delivers speeds a quantum faster than any other crypto exchange.

A stealth team inside the company composed of veterans from the New York Stock Exchange, TD Ameritrade, Google, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Interactive Brokers and Revolut built The PIT with the goal of executing trades at high speeds, Blockchain said in a statement.

"What happens at these exchanges when there's a volatility spike, the matching engines get overwhelmed and they just shut down and people can't even trade," Nicole Sherrod, head of trading products at Blockhain told Reuters in a phone interview.

"Our clients can do trades in microseconds in a category where other exchanges are doing them in milliseconds," she added.

Crytocurrencies are back in the spotlight in the midst of a steep price rally and high volatility this year, led by bitcoin, which has soared nearly 160% so far in 2019. After hitting an 18-month high just shy of $14,000 in late June, bitcoin has dropped nearly 30% and last traded at $9,528.

On Tuesday, Sherrod said customers will be able to open accounts at The PIT, with the exchange initially launching the trading of the bitcoin/U.S. dollar pair on Aug. 6.

The exchange is available to users in more than 200 countries, and will begin with 26 trading pairs and a global banking network to facilitate deposits, withdrawals, and fiat-to-crypto trading in U.S. dollar, euro, and sterling. Initial assets include bitcoin, ether, litecoin, tether, and PAX tokens.

Tom Haller, previously the chief software architect for trading systems at the New York Stock Exchange, led the development of the exchange's matching engine, Blockchain said.

"The current crypto exchange market is outdated, broken, and skewed against users. We got tired of waiting for a new entrant to deliver the performance today's traders demand," said Peter Smith, Blockchain co-founder and chief executive officer, in a statement.

Launched in 2011 as a cryptocurrency wallet and headquartered in London, Blockchain has raised $70 million from investors including Google Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Virgin, Lakestar, and the Digital Currency Group. 

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Diane Craft)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.27% 1241.84 Delayed Quote.18.84%
BITCOIN - EURO 0.48% 8561.8865 End-of-day quote.155.01%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 0.50% 9555.3105 End-of-day quote.148.84%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC -0.82% 220.32 Delayed Quote.31.89%
LITECOIN - BITCOIN -0.07% 0.0095 End-of-day quote.13.40%
LITECOIN - ETHEREUM 1.08% 0.4329 End-of-day quote.87.45%
LITECOIN - EURO 0.60% 81.4397 End-of-day quote.190.64%
LITECOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 0.28% 90.5499 End-of-day quote.183.92%
QUANTUM CORP End-of-day quote.
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP. -1.23% 51.41 Delayed Quote.5.00%
UBS GROUP -2.24% 11.135 Delayed Quote.-7.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP
07:08aBlockchain launches cryptocurrency exchange with trades at high speed
RE
07:03aTD AMERITRADE : Gen Xers Trump Baby Boomers as Independent RIAs Boost Revenues, ..
BU
07/26WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Even if Fed cut is a given, Powell seen as wild card fo..
RE
07/26TD AMERITRADE : Network Launches “Weekend Trader” Segment for Invest..
BU
07/23TD AMERITRADE : CEO Tim Hockey to leave company in February 2020
AQ
07/23TD AMERITRADE : Institutional Names 2019 NextGen Scholarship and Grant Winners
BU
07/22TD AMERITRADE : fiscal 3Q jumps 23%; CEO to leave next year
AQ
07/22TD AMERITRADE : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/22TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Chan..
AQ
07/22TD AMERITRADE : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 908 M
EBIT 2019 2 890 M
Net income 2019 2 148 M
Debt 2019 485 M
Yield 2019 2,34%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,90x
EV / Sales2020 4,81x
Capitalization 28 445 M
Chart TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 56,81  $
Last Close Price 51,41  $
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy D. Hockey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Hugh Moglia Chairman
Stephen J. Boyle CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Vijay Sankaran Chief Information Officer
Allan R. Tessler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.5.00%28 445
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY56.93%19 452
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.31.58%6 970
LAZARD LTD3.60%4 222
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD--.--%3 536
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC25.54%3 057
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group