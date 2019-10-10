Fidelity follows rivals in cutting online trading commissions to zero

Last week, rivals Charles Schwab Corp, TD Ameritrade and E*Trade Financial also stopped charging commissions on online trades.

Newer rivals such as Menlo Park, California-based startup brokerage Robinhood have been capturing market share in recent years by offering commission-free stock trades, forcing traditional brokerages to follow suit.

The firms are able to offer the free trading by selling their customers' orders to so-called wholesale market makers, such as Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial, which aim to make a profit on the spread between the bid and the offer on the shares.

Fidelity said the change will take effect

on Thursday for individual investors and Nov. 4 for investment advisers. (https://reut.rs/2OCjtrq)

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)