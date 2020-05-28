Log in
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION

(AMTD)
Financials Down As Value Stock Rally Pauses -- Financials Roundup

05/28/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as a rally in "value stocks" paused.

For much of this week, the stock market has been led by financials, materials and industrials sectors, which are trading at depressed levels relative to expected earnings. That trend, which followed a long-standing market preference for "growth" stocks, reversed itself Thursday.

The value stocks are bets on a smooth reopening of the U.S. economy, according to strategists. "U.S. stocks should continue their painstaking climb up a treacherous wall of geopolitical uncertainty, supported by unlimited stimulus and as investors rotate back into value stocks," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA, in a note to clients. "The U.S. economy continues to benefit from reopening momentum, but a big part of this week's rally is a big rotation into reopening stocks."

The "optimism" trade paused Thursday as investors digested dire reports from the manufacturing and housing sectors. Financials were also under pressure from weakness in Treasury yields. One strategist said the market has already adjusted to the stubbornly low interest rates and the implications for lending profits. "It may put a little bit of a cap on the financials," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "The only thing that takes that cap off is what happens to businesses coming back ... are there enough businesses doing well, and needing money and putting it to work?" 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

