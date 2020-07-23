Industrials Down After Unemployment Claims Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after an increase in unemployment claims.

Initial unemployment claims rose by a seasonally adjusted 109,000 to 1.4 million for the week ended July 18, the Labor Department reported, marking the first increase since April, in a sign that rollbacks of reopening measures in several states have taken their toll on the jobs market.

The Kansas City Federal Reserve's composite index stood at 3 in July, slightly up from June's 1 reading, the third consecutive reading of expansion in activity for the Midwestern region.

Filings for weekly unemployment benefits rose for the first time in nearly four months as some states rolled back reopenings because of the coronavirus pandemic. In one lift to cyclical sectors, Congress reportedly neared agreement on a second economic-stimulus bill that would see checks of $1,200 rapidly disbursed to American households.

"I think it should help give a little bit of a boost, but it's in the political process, and, as you know, there are a lot of broken eggs between what's promised and what actually happens -- so we'll see," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

