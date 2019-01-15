Industry First: TD Ameritrade Enables Investors to Instantly Fund Brokerage Accounts Using Apple Pay

TD Ameritrade announced an industry first today: the ability for
individual investors to instantly fund a brokerage account with Apple
Pay through Apple Business Chat in the Messages app on iPhone and iPad.
Historically, to fund brokerage accounts, investors have had to endure a
multi-day waiting period while funds were verified or manage a
complicated wire transfer. TD Ameritrade is the first U.S.-based
financial services firm to offer instantaneous funding for brokerage
accounts through Apple Pay with just a touch using Touch ID or a
double-click of the side button and glance at your iPhone X or later to
authenticate with Face ID.
“Incredibly, the way we fund brokerage accounts hadn’t changed in the
last 43 years, and it had become a huge pain point for our customers -
in fact, it was one of our top five call drivers,” said Peter deSilva,
president of retail at TD Ameritrade. “We’re excited to be the first to
make opening and funding a brokerage account a fast, seamless experience
on par with what consumers increasingly expect.”
“TD Ameritrade is focused on using technology in new ways to solve real
problems and ultimately streamline the investing experience,” said
Sunayna Tuteja, head of strategic partnerships and emerging technologies
at TD Ameritrade. “We’re proud to set a new industry standard by
enabling investors – for the first time in history – to fund their
brokerage accounts instantly through Apple Pay using Apple Business
Chat, giving them the ability to begin trading equities immediately.”
Using a debit card, customers can deposit up to $10,000 per day through
Apple Pay using Apple Business Chat (depending on their bank’s limits).
TD Ameritrade has been using Apple Business Chat as a messaging channel
since 2018 and chose to add funding with Apple Pay because 75 percent of
TD Ameritrade customers are iOS users.
Apple Pay is quick, easy, and secure. When you use a debit card with
Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on
Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned,
encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each
transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.
With this initial launch, users can initiate the deposit with Apple
Business Chat in the Messages app on their iPhone or iPad. To start an
Apple Business Chat, customers can click the ‘Chat with Messages' button
on the 'Contact Us' section of the TD Ameritrade website and TD
Ameritrade Mobile App, or search for TD Ameritrade on iPhone or iPad in
Maps, Safari or with Siri, then tap the Messages icon that appears next
to the TD Ameritrade search result. The company plans to extend the use
of Apple Pay to its website and mobile apps in the near future.
TD Ameritrade was among the first companies to participate in the launch
of Apple
Business Chat last spring, providing investors with financial market
updates, investor education, research and trading directly through the
Messages app on iPhone and iPad – and that now includes immediate
account funding.
The ability to fund a brokerage account through Apple Pay works with
iPhone 6 and later, iPhone SE, iPad Pro, iPad (5th Generation), iPad Air
2, and iPad mini 3 and later. Apple Business Chat beta is built into iOS
11.3 and higher. Account funding through Apple Pay is limited to debit
cards only; credit cards will not be accepted.
