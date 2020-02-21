Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation    AMTD

TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION

(AMTD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Morgan Stanley to get $375 million termination fee if E*Trade walks away from deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 06:05pm EST
People take photos by the Morgan Stanley building in Times Square in New York

Morgan Stanley will receive a $375 million breakup fee if E*Trade Financial Corp walks away from its $13 billion deal for the discount brokerage, the U.S. bank said on Friday.

On Thursday, Morgan Stanley entered into a deal to buy E*Trade, the biggest acquisition by a major Wall Street bank since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

E*Trade has been the subject of M&A speculation for some time, especially after Charles Schwab Corp said it would buy TD Ameritrade Holding Corp last year.

If Morgan Stanley terminates the deal due to antitrust issues, E*Trade would receive $525 million, Morgan Stanley said in a regulatory filing https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/895421/000095010320003111/dp121716_8k.htm.

The bank expects to complete the deal by the fourth quarter, and executives expressed confidence that it would meet regulatory approvals.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -2.52% 53.35 Delayed Quote.20.63%
MORGAN STANLEY -2.47% 52.42 Delayed Quote.10.15%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION -4.78% 48.57 Delayed Quote.0.22%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION -4.92% 46.19 Delayed Quote.2.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP
06:05pMorgan Stanley to get $375 million termination fee if E*Trade walks away from..
RE
04:56pStocks slip as coronavirus fears spur safe-haven buying
RE
04:46pStocks slip as coronavirus fears spur safe-haven buying
RE
04:46pStocks slip as coronavirus fears spur safe-haven buying
RE
07:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Clinch Records, E*Trade Finds a Buyer and Wa..
DJ
02:48aMorgan Stanley to Buy E*Trade -- WSJ
DJ
02/20E*TRADE FINANCIAL : Morgan Stanley's E*Trade deal to test Washington's regulator..
RE
02/20JAMES GORMAN : Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion ..
RE
02/20Morgan Stanley Is Buying E*Trade in $13 Billion Deal -- Update
DJ
02/20Goldman, JPMorgan Back New Exchange Taking On NYSE and Nasdaq
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 144 M
EBIT 2020 2 182 M
Net income 2020 1 562 M
Debt 2020 63,1 M
Yield 2020 2,55%
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
EV / Sales2020 5,37x
EV / Sales2021 5,21x
Capitalization 27 578 M
Chart TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 54,96  $
Last Close Price 48,57  $
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Boyle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Hugh Moglia Chairman
Jon Peterson Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Sankaran Chief Information Officer
Allan R. Tessler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION0.22%27 578
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.39%21 887
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-0.15%7 839
LAZARD LTD5.01%4 407
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.18.17%3 788
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD--.--%3 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group