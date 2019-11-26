Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation    AMTD

TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION

(AMTD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TD AMERITRADE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Proposed Sale of AMTD and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 06:34pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's proposed sale to The Charles Schwab Corporation.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On November 25, 2019, TD Ameritrade announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Charles Schwab for approximately $26 billion. Per the merger agreement, TD Ameritrade shareholders will receive 1.0837 shares of Charles Schwab common stock for each share of TD Ameritrade common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that TD Ameritrade's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for TD Ameritrade shareholders.

If you own shares of TD Ameritrade and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/td-ameritrade-alert-bragar-eagel--squire-pc-investigates-proposed-sale-of-amtd-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300965834.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP
06:34pTD AMERITRADE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Proposed Sale of ..
PR
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:15aTD Bank Keeps Valuable Sweep Deal in Schwab-Ameritrade Merger
DJ
07:02aBIG DEALS : trade hopes, M&A lift world shares
RE
02:48aSchwab-TD Deal Upsets Big Clients -- WSJ
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/25Wall Street sets records on trade progress optimism
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group