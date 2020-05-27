TD Ameritrade : Adds thinkorswim Web for Seamless Online Trading Experience

Traders can now access the thinkorswim experience from any modern web browser

TD Ameritrade is bringing its award-winning thinkorswim® trading platform to your web browser with thinkorswim Web, a new addition to the thinkorswim suite of platforms. Retail traders can now access thinkorswim equity and derivative trading from any modern internet browser on a new streamlined platform.

“Our retail traders expect the best trading experience, and they should be able to access that on any device,” said Steve Quirk, executive vice president of Trading and Education at TD Ameritrade. “Thinkorswim Web offers the most widely used features of thinkorswim and is designed to complete the thinkorswim experience, be it on desktop, web or mobile.”

As macroeconomic conditions drive unprecedented volatility, TD Ameritrade is fulfilling its clients’ desire to access thinkorswim technology with a fully synchronized experience on any device, wherever they may be. According to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of TD Ameritrade, 60 percent of traders say they need access to their trading accounts 24 hours a day, seven days a week.i This need may cause friction for traders in households where homeschooling and other factors are causing family members to share computers or mobile devices more than usual, making the ease of a web-based platform even more important.

Highlights of the online platform include:

Clean interface : Functionality most critical to a trade is placed front-and-center, allowing for quicker, more intuitive trading.

: Functionality most critical to a trade is placed front-and-center, allowing for quicker, more intuitive trading. Preconfigured trade strategies : Set up any trade, from a simple stock trade to a multi-leg options trade, with one click of a button.

: Set up any trade, from a simple stock trade to a multi-leg options trade, with one click of a button. PaperMoney®: Test out new trading strategies risk-free with thinkorswim’s popular stock market simulator.

The online trading platform is also available to TD Ameritrade clients in Hong Kong and Singapore.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to approximately 12 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.2 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 7,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing approximately 2 million daily average revenue trades per day for our clients, nearly one-third of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of nearly 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

