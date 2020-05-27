Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation    AMTD

TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION

(AMTD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TD Ameritrade : Adds thinkorswim Web for Seamless Online Trading Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 08:32am EDT

Traders can now access the thinkorswim experience from any modern web browser

TD Ameritrade is bringing its award-winning thinkorswim® trading platform to your web browser with thinkorswim Web, a new addition to the thinkorswim suite of platforms. Retail traders can now access thinkorswim equity and derivative trading from any modern internet browser on a new streamlined platform.

“Our retail traders expect the best trading experience, and they should be able to access that on any device,” said Steve Quirk, executive vice president of Trading and Education at TD Ameritrade. “Thinkorswim Web offers the most widely used features of thinkorswim and is designed to complete the thinkorswim experience, be it on desktop, web or mobile.”

As macroeconomic conditions drive unprecedented volatility, TD Ameritrade is fulfilling its clients’ desire to access thinkorswim technology with a fully synchronized experience on any device, wherever they may be. According to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of TD Ameritrade, 60 percent of traders say they need access to their trading accounts 24 hours a day, seven days a week.i This need may cause friction for traders in households where homeschooling and other factors are causing family members to share computers or mobile devices more than usual, making the ease of a web-based platform even more important.

Highlights of the online platform include:

  • Clean interface: Functionality most critical to a trade is placed front-and-center, allowing for quicker, more intuitive trading.
  • Preconfigured trade strategies: Set up any trade, from a simple stock trade to a multi-leg options trade, with one click of a button.
  • PaperMoney®: Test out new trading strategies risk-free with thinkorswim’s popular stock market simulator.

The online trading platform is also available to TD Ameritrade clients in Hong Kong and Singapore.

For more on thinkorswim Web capabilities, please visit: www.thinkorswim.com.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to approximately 12 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.2 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 7,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing approximately 2 million daily average revenue trades per day for our clients, nearly one-third of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of nearly 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) / SIPC (www.SIPC.org)

Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

The paperMoney software application is for educational purposes only. Successful virtual trading during one time period does not guarantee successful investing of actual funds during a later time period as market conditions change continuously.

Options involve risks and are not suitable for all investors.

i This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of TD Ameritrade from August 8-14, 2019, among 1,015 U.S. adults aged 23 and older with at least $10,000 in investable assets. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. The Harris Poll is separate from and not affiliated with TD Ameritrade, which is not responsible for their services or policies.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP
08:32aTD AMERITRADE : Adds thinkorswim Web for Seamless Online Trading Experience
BU
05/26TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
05/20TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Bank Announces Redemption of 2.692% Medium Term Notes
AQ
05/17A month after negative oil prices, U.S. crude contract expiry looms
RE
05/15TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other E..
AQ
05/14Financials Recoup Some Losses On Volatile Session -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05/14Industrials Up On Reopening Optimism Despite Weak Jobless Data -- Industrials..
DJ
05/14BUYING THE PLUNGE : Individual investors remain optimistic
AQ
05/12BlackRock throws weight behind new NYSE and Nasdaq challenger MEMX
RE
05/07TD AMERITRADE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 189 M
EBIT 2020 2 117 M
Net income 2020 1 504 M
Debt 2020 356 M
Yield 2020 3,44%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,82x
EV / Sales2021 4,29x
Capitalization 19 473 M
Chart TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 38,21 $
Last Close Price 36,00 $
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Boyle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Hugh Moglia Chairman
Jon Peterson Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Sankaran Chief Information Officer
Allan R. Tessler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION-27.57%19 473
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-24.32%15 878
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-16.72%6 405
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.20.67%4 029
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO., LTD.-20.66%3 032
LAZARD LTD-32.96%2 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group