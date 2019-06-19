Log in
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.

TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.

(AMTD)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TD Ameritrade : Expands Philanthropic Programming for Employees

0
06/19/2019 | 08:31am EDT

TD Ameritrade employees can now earn grants for the charities that matter most to them through volunteer service

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AMTD) has expanded its community giving platform, further empowering its employees to support the charities of their choice. Through the new Dollars for Doers Volunteer Grant program, the firm will award monetary grants to eligible nonprofits where employees have volunteered their time.

TD Ameritrade employees can support charitable organizations through the Company’s existing Matching Gifts and Volunteer Time Off programs. In 2018, employees volunteered nearly 18,000 hours through more than 220 community events and donated to 783 unique charities. The firm matches employee donations dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000 per employee and awards each employee eight hours of volunteer paid time off per year.

Now, through the new Dollars for Doers Volunteer Grant program, each employee has the ability to earn up to $2,000 in charity grants per year, by giving their time. For every four hours an employee volunteers at a charity of their choice, the Company will donate $100 dollars to that charity. The new program provides one more way for employees to meaningfully contribute to their communities.

“Supporting the charities our employees are most passionate about is yet another way TD Ameritrade is making an impact on our local communities,” said Karen Ganzlin, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at TD Ameritrade. “By giving to the eligible charities our employees actively support, we are empowering employees to give their time to the things that matter most to them while improving the lives of those around us in a more personal way.”

For more information about TD Ameritrade’s Corporate Responsibility efforts, visit the Company’s responsibility page on www.amtd.com.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to more than 11 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.3 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 7,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of approximately 850,000 trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) / SIPC (www.SIPC.org)

Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation


© Business Wire 2019
