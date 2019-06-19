TD Ameritrade : Expands Philanthropic Programming for Employees

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AMTD) has expanded its
community giving platform, further empowering its employees to support
the charities of their choice. Through the new Dollars for Doers
Volunteer Grant program, the firm will award monetary grants to eligible
nonprofits where employees have volunteered their time.
TD Ameritrade employees can support charitable organizations through the
Company’s existing Matching Gifts and Volunteer Time Off programs. In
2018, employees volunteered nearly 18,000 hours through more than 220
community events and donated to 783 unique charities. The firm matches
employee donations dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000 per employee and
awards each employee eight hours of volunteer paid time off per year.
Now, through the new Dollars for Doers Volunteer Grant program, each
employee has the ability to earn up to $2,000 in charity grants per
year, by giving their time. For every four hours an employee volunteers
at a charity of their choice, the Company will donate $100 dollars to
that charity. The new program provides one more way for employees to
meaningfully contribute to their communities.
“Supporting the charities our employees are most passionate about is yet
another way TD Ameritrade is making an impact on our local communities,”
said Karen Ganzlin, executive vice president and chief human resources
officer at TD Ameritrade. “By giving to the eligible charities our
employees actively support, we are empowering employees to give their
time to the things that matter most to them while improving the lives of
those around us in a more personal way.”
For more information about TD Ameritrade’s Corporate Responsibility
efforts, visit the Company’s responsibility page
on www.amtd.com.
