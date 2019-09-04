TD Ameritrade : Expands Voice-Enabled Services with the Google Assistant

Rollout extends TD Ameritrade’s reach across the device ecosystem

TD Ameritrade1 has long been a leader in giving greater market access to investors; it was the first in the industry to offer trading over the phone, on a desktop, and through a mobile app. Now, with its rollout on the Google Assistant, the firm is further empowering investors to manage their investments using a voice-controlled device.

The launch will allow clients using any device with the Google Assistant built-in, including smart speakers like the Google Home, Smart Displays, smartphones, Android Auto, watches, and more to access their accounts more easily than ever, both at home and on the go. Starting today, once authenticated, TD Ameritrade clients can simply ask their Assistant by saying “Hey Google, check my TD Ameritrade portfolio” to gain insight into their current holdings, hands-free.

Vijay Sankaran, chief information officer for TD Ameritrade, said, “Voice-enabled technology is the future, and with the rollout of support for the Google Assistant, we’ve added another major piece in our reach across the voice technology ecosystem. Now, nearly any client, on nearly any smart device, has the ability to connect with us seamlessly in a way that feels natural to their lifestyle and doesn’t ask them to leave their current platform or routine.”

Not only is it easy, but at its core, TD Ameritrade built the experience with data security and privacy in mind. For example, on shared devices like Google Home, the Assistant will only read aloud percentage changes—not specific monetary values—when clients ask about their portfolio.

Voice-enabled technology is gaining rapid momentum. The Google Assistant is available on more than 1 billion devices, and Google also says that active users quadrupled in 2018.2

The Assistant also receives high marks for accuracy compared to other digital assistants. In a recent study by voice-computing and AI research firm Voicebot.ai, the Assistant on a phone offered correct results for 92% of queries.3

To learn more about how TD Ameritrade is using the power of voice to connect clients to the financial markets, and how to use the Assistant to check in on your TD Ameritrade portfolio, visit https://www.tdameritrade.com/why-td-ameritrade/digital-innovation.page.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to more than 11 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.3 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 7,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of approximately 800,000 trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

