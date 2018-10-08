TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Continued to Climb as Investor Optimism Increased

The September Investor Movement Index® rose for a fifth
consecutive month, increasing to 6.23, TD Ameritrade, Inc.1
announced today. The Investor
Movement Index, or the IMXSM, is a proprietary,
behavior-based index created by TD Ameritrade that aggregates Main
Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors
actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005599/en/
TD Ameritrade September 2018 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)
September IMX
The September 2018 Investor Movement Index for the four weeks ended
September 28, 2018 reveals:
-
Reading: 6.23 (compared to 5.82 in August)
-
Trend direction: positive
-
Trend length: 5 months
-
Score relative to historic ranges: Middle
Retail investor optimism continued to increase during the September
period, with TD Ameritrade clients dialing up their exposure to equity
markets. Despite light volatility during the period, TD Ameritrade
client accounts were impacted by net buying activity and increased
relative volatility in widely held names, including Apple Inc. (AAPL),
Facebook Inc. (FB), and General Electric (GE).
“Clients upped their exposure to the markets as the Dow continued at
strength,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.
“As we head into the fourth quarter, investors appeared to be setting
themselves up for the possibility of continued strength despite tariffs
and midterm elections looming over the markets.”
TD Ameritrade clients were net buyers of popular stocks in the September
IMX period including:
-
Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), which reached an all-time high on the back of
multiple analyst upgrades.
-
Apple Inc. (AAPL), after releasing three new iPhone models and
reaching an all-time high.
-
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), which rose 200 percent since the
start of the year.
-
Tesla Inc. (TSLA), which saw volatility after the SEC announced a
lawsuit against CEO Elon Musk for misleading shareholders with a tweet.
-
Alibaba Group Holding (BABA), after announcing Walgreens Boots
Alliance Inc. (WBA) would launch a business-to-consumer platform on
Alibaba to market beauty products to consumers in China.
Despite being net buyers, TD Ameritrade clients took profits in popular
names, including:
-
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) and Citigroup Inc., which sold off near
month-end, and despite the Federal Reserve raising rates, there were
fears the yield curve could continue to flatten.
-
Exxon Mobile Corp. (XOM) and ConocoPhillips Corp. (COP), after oil
prices continued higher, with COP reaching a 52-week high.
-
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), after reaching an all-time high.
-
Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), which hit a 52-week high, with each stock
receiving multiple analyst upgrades.
U.S. equity markets were up again for the sixth consecutive month, with
the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching a record in September – the
first since January – inching closer to the 27,000 mark. The S&P 500 was
also up, while the Nasdaq Composite was down just slightly by 0.8
percent. September was marked by another milestone, as the Federal
Reserve raised rates by a quarter-percent, which is the first time the
Fed raised rates over 2 percent since the government’s intervention in
2008. While the markets remained high, October brings a new season of
earnings and midterm election campaigning that will likely take a
greater note.
About the IMX
The IMX value is calculated based on a complex proprietary formula. Each
month, TD Ameritrade pulls a sample from its client base of more than 11
million funded accounts, which includes all accounts that completed a
trade in the past month. The holdings and positions of this
statistically significant sample are evaluated to calculate individual
scores, and the median of those scores represents the monthly IMX.
For more information on the Investor Movement Index, including
historical IMX data going back to January 2010; to view the full report
from September 2018; or to sign up for future IMX news alerts, please
visit www.tdameritrade.com/IMX.
Additionally, TD Ameritrade clients can chart the IMX using the symbol
$IMX in either the thinkorswim® or TD Ameritrade Mobile
Trader platforms.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not
constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Past performance of a security, strategy, or index is no guarantee of
future results or investment success.
Historical data should not be used alone when making investment
decisions. Please consult other sources of information and
consider your individual financial position and goals before making an
independent investment decision.
The IMX is not a tradable index. The IMX should not be used as
an indicator or predictor of future client trading volume or financial
performance for TD Ameritrade.
For the latest TD Ameritrade news and information, follow the company on
Twitter, @TDAmeritradePR.
Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
TD Ameritrade
provides investing
services and education
to more than 11 million client accounts totaling more than $1.2 trillion
in assets, and custodial
services to more than 6,000 registered investment advisors. We are a
leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of more than 780,000
trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from
mobile devices. We have a proud history
of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team
of nearly 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together,
we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one
client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn
more by visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom
at www.amtd.com,
or read our stories at Fresh
Accounts.
1TD Ameritrade, Inc. is a broker-dealer subsidiary of TD
Ameritrade Holding Corporation. Brokerage services provided by
TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org)
/SIPC (www.SIPC.org).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005599/en/