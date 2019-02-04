TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: January IMX Falls to Six-Year Low

Despite a rebound in U.S. equity markets, investors largely remained
risk-averse in January. The Investor
Movement Index® (IMXSM) continued its downward
trend for the fourth consecutive month to 4.28, down 3 percent from last
month’s reading of 4.41. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary,
behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and
activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were
positioned in the markets.
The reading for the four-week period ending January 25, 2019, puts the
IMX at its lowest point since July 2012 when it hit 4.24 in the midst of
Spain's debt crisis. The current reading ranks “Low” relative to the
historic level of exposure investors took to the market.
TD Ameritrade clients were net buyers during the January period. Clients
favored less volatile assets, including fixed income products, while
buying among equities was light.
“Despite the longest running government shutdown, U.S. equity markets
recovered in January fueled by well-received Federal Reserve
announcements and strong job numbers,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market
strategist at TD Ameritrade. “Still, ambiguity surrounding U.S.- China
trade relations kept investors in more defensive parts of the market.”
Throughout January, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average
were both up more than 7 percent, with the Nasdaq Composite increasing
nearly 9 percent. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated early
during the period that the Fed would be patient following tensions
between financial markets and the economy, signaling there would be no
looming rate increase expected. It was also reported that the U.S. added
more than 300,000 jobs during December, the fastest pace since February
2018.
TD Ameritrade clients took advantage of volatility when buying equities
in January. Top equity buys included:
-
Apple (AAPL)
-
AT&T (T)
-
General Electric (GE)
-
Amazon (AMZN)
-
Ford Motor Company (F)
Throughout the month, retail investors at TD Ameritrade also sold a
number of popular names. Net sold equities included:
-
Facebook (FB)
-
Twitter (TWTR)
-
Bank of America (BAC)
-
Celgene Corporation (CELG)
-
Gilead Sciences (GILD)
-
Raytheon (RTN)
Millennial Buys & Sells
When compared to TD Ameritrade’s
total client base, millennials once again favored pot stocks, including
Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and Canopy Growth (CGC). Their purchases over the
past few months paid off in January, with both stocks up during the
period and CGC nearly doubling. Millennials also bought Tesla (TSLA)
while the total population did not. This was the first time in six
months millennials were not net buyers of Amazon (AMZN).
On the sell side, millennials took profits in Chipotle (CMG) and GoPro
(GPRO), which were each up double-digits during the period. They also
sold apparel companies Under Armour (UAA) and Nike (NKE).
About the IMX
The IMX value is calculated based on a complex
proprietary formula. Each month, TD Ameritrade pulls a sample from its
client base of more than 11 million funded accounts, which includes all
accounts that completed a trade in the past month. The holdings and
positions of this statistically significant sample are evaluated to
calculate individual scores, and the median of those scores represents
the monthly IMX.
For more information on the Investor Movement Index, including
historical IMX data going back to January 2010; to view the full report
from January 2019; or to sign up for future IMX news alerts, please
visit www.tdameritrade.com/IMX.
Additionally, TD Ameritrade clients can chart the IMX using the symbol
$IMX in either the thinkorswim® or TD Ameritrade Mobile
Trader platforms.
