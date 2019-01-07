TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: With Wall Street Sell-Off, IMX Ends Year at Lowest Point in 2018

Following a rocky month for the U.S. stock market, the TD Ameritrade1
December Investor
Movement Index® (IMXSM) continued its downward
trend for the third consecutive month to 4.41, a 16 percent decline from
its November reading of 5.27. The IMX is a proprietary, behavior-based
index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to
measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned
in the markets.
TD Ameritrade December 2018 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)
The reading for the four-week period ending December 31, 2018, puts the
IMX at its lowest since April 2016, when it also hit 4.41 in response to
a period of extreme market volatility. As such, this reading ranks “Low”
relative to historic ranges.
TD Ameritrade clients were net sellers of equities for the second month
in a row, although they were net buyers of Treasuries, fixed income
products and other lower volatility securities.
“December was a culmination of investor anxiety over future economic
growth and uncertain policy out of Washington,” said JJ Kinahan, chief
market strategist at TD Ameritrade. “I expect the rise in volatility to
continue until the market gets more clarity, particularly on trade, and
we’ll see what happens with the next round of earnings reports.”
Throughout December, the S&P 500 was down 9.9 percent, while the Dow
Jones Industrial Average was down 9.7 percent. The Nasdaq Composite also
headed lower and was down 10.2 percent, entering a bear market, which is
defined as a 20 percent drop from recent highs. Late in the month, the
Dow surged more than 1,000 in one trading session, the largest one-day
point gain ever, but it wasn’t enough to overcome losses on the index
for the period.
Many TD Ameritrade clients used December’s volatility to acquire,
frequently buying equities during market dips. Top equity buys included:
-
Apple (AAPL), as the company’s stock traded lower based on demand
worries in China.
-
AT&T (T), as the stock reached a 52-week low during the period,
despite an announcement that it’s the first and only company in the
U.S. to offer a 5G mobile device.
-
General Electric (GE), as the company’s stock continued its decline,
breaching the $7 mark for the first time since the financial crisis.
-
Altria Group (MO), after the company made an investment in Juul, an
electronic cigarette maker, during the period.
-
Bank of America (BAC) and JP Morgan Chase (JPM), both traded lower
amidst rising fears about economic growth and future loan demand.
Throughout the month, retail investors at TD Ameritrade also sold
popular names, including:
-
Facebook (FB), despite claims of making strides in fake account
identification to help prevent election fraud, the company hit a
52-week low during the period.
-
Twitter (TWTR), after receiving analyst downgrades over concerns
regarding content on the site.
-
Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA), as the company’s stock was swept up in
the broad tech sell-off during the period, trading at a 52-week low.
-
Starbucks (SBUX), as the stock trended lower after forecasting lower
same-store sales growth along with other negative news.
-
Align Technologies (ALGN), after the company continued trading at 50
percent lower over the past few months.
-
Procter & Gamble (PG), which was among the few stocks net sold to hit
a 52-week high during the period, after receiving an analyst upgrade
for trading at a discount relative to its peers.
When compared to TD Ameritrade’s total client base, millennials
continued to find more value in pot stocks, with Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
and Canopy Growth (CGC) ranking among top traded stocks for the age
group. Popular stocks sold among millennials included Twitter (TWTR) and
Under Armour (UA).
2018 in Review
The five most popular stocks bought by TD
Ameritrade clients throughout the year were Amazon (AMZN), AT&T (T),
Netflix (NFLX), General Electric (GE) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK B).
The five most popular stocks sold throughout the year by clients were
Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Bank of America (BAC), Chipotle Mexican
Grill (CMG) and ConocoPhillips (COP).
Volatility impacted the markets in early 2018, with the Dow Jones
Industrial Average dropping 4.6 percent on Feb. 5, 2018 – the biggest
one-day decline since August, 2011 during the European debt crisis. In
response, the IMX decreased for four consecutive months at the beginning
of 2018. The IMX then rebounded in spring and continued rising during
summer following better-than-expected earnings and increasing equity
markets. Today’s investor uncertainty continues to fuel an ongoing IMX
decline, which has so far spanned Oct. – Dec. 2018.
About the IMX
The IMX value is calculated based on a complex
proprietary formula. Each month, TD Ameritrade pulls a sample from its
client base of more than 11 million funded accounts, which includes all
accounts that completed a trade in the past month. The holdings and
positions of this statistically significant sample are evaluated to
calculate individual scores, and the median of those scores represents
the monthly IMX. For more information on the Investor Movement Index,
including historical IMX data going back to January 2010; to view the
full report from December 2018; or to sign up for future IMX news
alerts, please visit www.tdameritrade.com/IMX.
Additionally, TD Ameritrade clients can chart the IMX using the symbol
$IMX in either the thinkorswim® or TD Ameritrade Mobile
Trader platforms.
Inclusion of specific security names in this commentary does not
constitute a recommendation from TD Ameritrade to buy, sell, or hold.
Past performance of a security, strategy, or index is no guarantee of
future results or investment success. Historical data should not be used
alone when making investment decisions. Please consult other
sources of information and consider your individual financial position
and goals before making an independent investment decision.
The IMX is not a tradable index. The IMX should not be
used as an indicator or predictor of future client trading volume or
financial performance for TD Ameritrade.
