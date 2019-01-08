TD Ameritrade : Investors Sought Out RIAs in 2018 Amid Market Volatility, Latest TD Ameritrade Institutional Survey Says

Volatile markets in 2018 drove more investors to seek out the guidance
of independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), with RIAs citing
nearly 20 percent growth, on average, both in assets and revenues in
2018, TD
Ameritrade Institutional1 found in its latest RIA
Sentiment Survey.
Looking ahead, RIAs expect the growth trend to continue. Advisors are
approaching 2019 with their usual pragmatic optimism, keeping the daily
market drama in perspective. They say that U.S. interest rates,
corporate earnings and international trade issues are what matter most
to client portfolios.
“In times of market uncertainty, investors seek out financial guidance
from knowledgeable professionals – independent advisors who focus on
their goals, risk tolerance and other details of their financial lives,”
said Vanessa Oligino, director, business performance solutions at TD
Ameritrade Institutional. “RIAs help clients understand their choices
for weathering different market cycles so they can keep pursuing their
goals.”
For now, RIAs expect the financial markets will continue helping
investors build wealth. Sixty-three percent of independent advisors are
optimistic about the U.S. economy for the near-term, and 47 percent are
optimistic about the global economy. Similar to last year, 47 percent
expect stock prices will continue to increase.
Advisors believe the Health Care sector will benefit most from the
incoming Congress, with Consumer Staples, IT and Financials also getting
some lift.
Amid the ups and downs, investors are asking about cannabis stocks as
well as environmental, social and government (ESG) investments, two
sectors that were in the headlines in 2018. Forty-eight percent of RIAs
say clients want to know about cannabis-related stocks and 55 percent
say clients are interested in ESG investments.
By contrast, just 15 percent of advisors say that clients showed
interest in cryptocurrencies.
RIAs Look to the Future
RIAs report that both their assets and firm revenues grew by 18 percent,
on average, in the latter half of 2018, with the number of new clients
increasing by an average of 14 percent. More than three-fourths of
advisors expect to growth to continue in 2019, and nearly half say
they’ll grow faster than last year.
One in four of advisors’ new clients had previously been self-directed
or was new to investing, according to the survey. Nearly a third of
their new clients left commission-based platforms in favor of
independent, fee-based fiduciary advice.
Other growth drivers include expanded usage of digital marketing to
complement traditional approaches to marketing and fuel new business
development. Though client referrals hold the top spot, advisors say
upgrading their presence online, using social media campaigns, and
sharing digital content round out their top five business development
tactics, along with hosting seminars and events.
To manage and sustain growth going forward, independent advisors want
talent from both ends of the experience spectrum. They are most likely
to target experienced advisors currently working for other RIAs,
professionals who already have clients, and also college interns just
starting out. RIAs will also look to expand their service offerings to
meet client demand, potentially through an acquisition. Indeed, one in
four advisors is considering mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as a
potential growth strategy.
Spotlight on Technology
Headlines around data breaches and cybersecurity are making an impact:
RIAs say cybersecurity is the most important issue facing the industry
and should be a top concern for regulators. Outside of compliance
issues, advisors say technology is their biggest management challenge.
Technology was their biggest operational spend in 2018, and that should
continue into 2019, with advisors devoting the biggest part of their
technology budgets to cybersecurity.
At the same time, advisors say that email remains the communication
channel preferred by clients in their 50s and younger – Generation X,
Millennials and Generation Z – though texting and video chat are
starting to make in-roads. Baby Boomers and Seniors -- Americans in
their 60s, 70s and older -- prefer the telephone for staying in touch
with their advisors, though they are quite comfortable with email.
This ongoing popularity of email among clients -- and hackers --
underscores the importance of a vigilant approach to managing data
security.
“Many data breaches start with compromised email, which is why we
encourage RIAs to understand the security risks that come with email, as
well as with newer communication channels, and implement processes and
procedures to protect their clients and their firms,” said Oligino.
But make no mistake, advisors appreciate that technology’s benefits can
outweigh its risks. More than 40 percent believe that technology has
enabled them to connect with more clients compared to three years ago.
Roughly one third say they understand the potential that blockchain
technology has for their firm and their clients.
On the other hand, they remain more skeptical of advanced technology
that may appear to replace human interaction.
“Younger investors expect and demand a technology-enabled experience,
and we strongly encourage RIAs to move in that direction to meet that
demand,” said Oligino. “Advanced technology, such as augmented reality
and machine learning-enabled fintech tools, may seem futuristic today,
but these technologies will become commonplace before you know it.”
About the TD Ameritrade Institutional 2019 RIA Sentiment Survey
Results
for the TD Ameritrade Institutional 2019
RIA Sentiment Survey are based on a telephone survey, conducted by
MaritzCX on behalf of TD Ameritrade Institutional, a division of TD
Ameritrade, Inc., between Nov. 27 and Dec. 13, 2018. 302 independent
registered investment advisors participated in this study. Participants,
both clients of TD Ameritrade Institutional and non-clients, were asked
to share their views on economy, the outlook for their firms and the RIA
market overall. The margin of error for the survey is ± 5.6%. MaritzCX
and TD Ameritrade are separate and not affiliated and not responsible
for each other's services or policies.
