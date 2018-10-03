Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.    AMTD

TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP. (AMTD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TD Ameritrade : Invests in ErisX, a New Regulated Cryptocurrency Exchange for Spot and Futures Trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 02:16pm CEST

After being among the first financial services firms to offer approved clients with access to bitcoin futures contracts last year, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AMTD) announced today it has made a strategic investment in ErisX, a regulated derivatives exchange and clearing organization that will include digital asset futures and spot contracts on one platform.

“Our retail clients are seeking to access and trade digital currency products in the same way they do with traditional capital markets – through a legitimate, regulated and transparent exchange,” said Steve Quirk, executive vice president of Trading & Education at TD Ameritrade. “That’s precisely why we chose to invest in ErisX – to make digital currency products more accessible to retail clients.”

“As a strategic investor in the initiative, we look forward to working with the team at ErisX as they develop and launch digital currency products designed to fulfill the needs of retail investors,” said JB Mackenzie, managing director Futures & Forex at TD Ameritrade. “ErisX’s plan is to offer traders access to cryptocurrency spot contracts as well as futures contracts on a single exchange.”

"TD Ameritrade is an innovative, forward-thinking firm and we are thrilled to join with them to deliver their clients access to the secure and transparent ErisX digital asset market," said Thomas Chippas, CEO of ErisX.

TD Ameritrade has a proud history of innovation dating back to its founding in 1975 that includes being the first to enable stock trading over the touch-tone phone, the first to offer trading over the Internet, the first to offer mobile device trading, and – most recently – the first to leverage artificial intelligence to offer trading via an automated agent.1

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to more than 11 million client accounts totaling more than $1.2 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 6,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of more than 780,000 trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of nearly 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

About ErisX
With in-depth experience delivering and operating a fully regulated market place, ErisX has entered into the digital asset space with a broad offering of both spot and futures contracts on one platform. ErisX has integrated digital asset products and technology into reliable, compliant and robust capital markets workflows. With a regulated, liquid and accessible offering, ErisX enhances the digital asset space for institutional and individual traders alike. Certain aspects of this offering are subject to regulatory approval. ErisX, Eris Exchange, and the ErisX and Eris Exchange logos are trademarks of the Eris Exchange group of companies. For more information please visit www.erisx.com

Futures trading services provided by TD Ameritrade Futures & Forex LLC. Trading privileges subject to review and approval. Not all clients will qualify.

Third party firms mentioned above are separate from and not affiliated with TD Ameritrade, which is not responsible for their services or policies.

1Sources: TD Ameritrade https://www.amtd.com/inside-td-ameritrade/our-history/default.aspx and https://www.amtd.com/newsroom/press-releases/press-release-details/2017/TD-Ameritrade-Enables-Trading-Through-Messenger/default.aspx


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP
02:16pTD AMERITRADE : Invests in ErisX, a New Regulated Cryptocurrency Exchange for Sp..
BU
10/01Correction to Wealth-Management Firms Battling Over Millennials Article on Se..
DJ
10/01TD AMERITRADE : Retail Investors Say Technology Has Had Greater Impact on How Th..
BU
09/27Why marijuana stocks could mean big highs and lows for early investors
AQ
09/25TD AMERITRADE : SEC Issues Administrative Proceeding Involving TD Ameritrade
AQ
09/25TD AMERITRADE : Man mistakes TD Ameritrade in Altamonte Springs for bank, demand..
AQ
09/21TD AMERITRADE : A Free Digital Scratch Pad for Breaking Away, Tool from TDAI Hel..
AQ
09/14TD AMERITRADE : Network to Broadcast Live from Nasdaq Monday
BU
09/10TD AMERITRADE INVESTOR MOVEMENT INDE : IMX Jumps in August to Highest Level in S..
BU
09/07TD AMERITRADE : Adds ESG Investing to Essential Portfolios Robo Advisor
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24TD Ameritrade Might Have To Disgorge Years Of Payments For Order Flow 
09/18E*Trade +1.1% as MS analyst sees deal with TD Ameritrade making sense 
09/17Jonathan Cooper Portfolio Review, September 2018 
09/12Robinhood Is Not The Villain It's Been Made Out To Be 
09/10Robinhood Is Making Millions Selling Out Their Millennial Customers To High-F.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 428 M
EBIT 2018 2 547 M
Net income 2018 1 456 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,62%
P/E ratio 2018 20,35
P/E ratio 2019 13,99
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,45x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,04x
Capitalization 29 558 M
Chart TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 66,8 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy D. Hockey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Hugh Moglia Chairman
Stephen J. Boyle CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Vijay Sankaran Chief Information Officer
Mark L. Mitchell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.1.84%29 558
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-33.91%24 402
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY-30.38%13 607
LAZARD LTD-9.33%6 177
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD--.--%6 031
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.-29.26%6 020
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.