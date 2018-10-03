TD Ameritrade : Invests in ErisX, a New Regulated Cryptocurrency Exchange for Spot and Futures Trading

After being among the first financial services firms to offer approved
clients with access to bitcoin futures contracts last year, TD
Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AMTD) announced today it has
made a strategic investment in ErisX, a regulated derivatives exchange
and clearing organization that will include digital asset futures and
spot contracts on one platform.
“Our retail clients are seeking to access and trade
digital currency products in the same way they do with traditional
capital markets – through a legitimate, regulated and transparent
exchange,” said Steve Quirk, executive vice president of Trading &
Education at TD Ameritrade. “That’s precisely why we chose to invest in
ErisX – to make digital currency products more accessible to retail
clients.”
“As a strategic investor in the initiative, we look forward to working
with the team at ErisX as they develop and launch digital currency
products designed to fulfill the needs of retail investors,” said JB
Mackenzie, managing director Futures & Forex at TD Ameritrade. “ErisX’s
plan is to offer traders access to cryptocurrency spot contracts as well
as futures contracts on a single exchange.”
"TD Ameritrade is an innovative, forward-thinking firm and we are
thrilled to join with them to deliver their clients access to the secure
and transparent ErisX digital asset market," said Thomas Chippas, CEO of
ErisX.
TD Ameritrade has a proud history of innovation dating back to its
founding in 1975 that includes being the first to enable stock trading
over the touch-tone phone, the first to offer trading over the Internet,
the first to offer mobile device trading, and – most recently – the
first to leverage artificial intelligence to offer trading via an
automated agent.1
About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
TD Ameritrade
provides investing
services and education
to more than 11 million client accounts totaling more than $1.2 trillion
in assets, and custodial
services to more than 6,000 registered investment advisors. We are a
leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of more than 780,000
trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from
mobile devices. We have a proud history
of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team
of nearly 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together,
we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one
client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn
more by visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom
at www.amtd.com,
or read our stories at Fresh
Accounts.
About ErisX
With in-depth experience delivering and
operating a fully regulated market place, ErisX has entered into the
digital asset space with a broad offering of both spot and futures
contracts on one platform. ErisX has integrated digital asset products
and technology into reliable, compliant and robust capital markets
workflows. With a regulated, liquid and accessible offering, ErisX
enhances the digital asset space for institutional and individual
traders alike. Certain aspects of this offering are subject to
regulatory approval. ErisX, Eris Exchange, and the ErisX and Eris
Exchange logos are trademarks of the Eris Exchange group of companies.
For more information please visit www.erisx.com
Futures trading services provided by TD Ameritrade Futures & Forex LLC.
Trading privileges subject to review and approval. Not all clients will
qualify.
Third party firms mentioned above are separate from and not affiliated
with TD Ameritrade, which is not responsible for their services or
policies.
1Sources: TD Ameritrade https://www.amtd.com/inside-td-ameritrade/our-history/default.aspx
and https://www.amtd.com/newsroom/press-releases/press-release-details/2017/TD-Ameritrade-Enables-Trading-Through-Messenger/default.aspx
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005142/en/