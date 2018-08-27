Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.    AMTD

TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP. (AMTD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TD Ameritrade : Launches AI Powered Chat Bot Experience for Messenger in Singapore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 03:01am CEST

Clients in aggressively growing market can now make trades and access market information through Facebook Messenger

TD Ameritrade Singapore Pte. Ltd. is bringing U.S. financial market updates, investor education, research and trading to its retail investors in Singapore through Facebook Messenger. TD Ameritrade’s chat bot for Messenger – powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology and backed by live client service support – will give local retail investors one more way to access the U.S. equity markets and their investments where they are, when they need support, and in the most natural, conversational way.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180826005022/en/

Connecting with TD Ameritrade Singapore on Facebook Messenger (Graphic: Business Wire)

Connecting with TD Ameritrade Singapore on Facebook Messenger (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Our goal is to allow clients to seamlessly access TD Ameritrade features and functionality through the channels they’re familiar with and prefer,” said Sunayna Tuteja, head of strategic partnerships and emerging technologies at TD Ameritrade. “Investors in Singapore are active and engaged and have a particular affinity for Messenger, so we’re excited to bring trading and the best of TD Ameritrade education, knowledge and experiences to them through this channel.”

By connecting with TD Ameritrade through Messenger, investors in Singapore can access on-demand market information, news and events; receive quotes and sector information presented in visual format with charts and graphs; and watch educational videos about investing. Equity and ETF trading is also available.

Through the Messenger app, Singapore investors can also:

  • Get updates on U.S. markets, indices and sectors.
  • Get a quote, track company events.
  • Learn about investing with educational videos and get answers to frequently asked questions.
  • Check account balances, positions, order status and place trades.
  • Chat with an automated agent or a live human agent any time.

TD Ameritrade’s chat bot for Messenger is augmented by human support, making it a true hybrid experience. When appropriate or necessary, client support specialists can intervene in multiple ways, including interacting directly with the client.

“We’ve seen solid growth in trading in the Singapore market as a result of our client’s high engagement rate. In fact, our Asia-based clients are eight times more active than our U.S. clients, placing a third of their trades through mobile,” said JB Mackenzie, managing director of TD Ameritrade Asia. “There is a lot of potential for us to better serve our clients in Singapore by providing investors with education on U.S. equity markets, and making information available through the channels they use every day; ultimately supporting our goal of helping investors become more comfortable investing in the U.S. equity markets.”

TD Ameritrade, a U.S.-based leader in trading technology and solutions for individual investors, has a proud history of innovation dating back to its founding in 1975 that includes being the first to trade over touch-tone phone, the first to trade over the Internet, the first to offer mobile device trading, and – most recently – the first to leverage artificial intelligence to offer trading via bot.1

Investors in the U.S. can currently connect with TD Ameritrade through third-party platforms including Facebook Messenger, Amazon Alexa, Apple Business Chat and Twitter Direct Message.

Scan the QR Code to connect with TD Ameritrade Singapore on Messenger.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to more than 11 million client accounts totaling more than $1.2 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 6,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of more than 780,000 trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of nearly 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

Third party firms mentioned above are separate from and not affiliated with TD Ameritrade, which is not responsible for their services or policies.

TD Ameritrade Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Reg. No. 200902152D) is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or recommendations. Products and services offered in Singapore are provided by TD Ameritrade Singapore Pte. Ltd. and nothing in the published material is an offer or solicitation to conduct business in any other jurisdiction. TD Ameritrade Singapore Pte. Ltd. trading as TD Ameritrade.

The TD Ameritrade logo is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2018 TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) /SIPC (www.SIPC.org).

1 Sources: TD Ameritrade https://www.amtd.com/inside-td-ameritrade/our-history/default.aspx and https://www.amtd.com/newsroom/press-releases/press-release-details/2017/TD-Ameritrade-Enables-Trading-Through-Messenger/default.aspx


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP
03:01aTD AMERITRADE : Launches AI Powered Chat Bot Experience for Messenger in Singapo..
BU
08/24FRIDAY 8/24 INSIDER BUYING REPORT : Ptla, amtd
AQ
08/24TD AMERITRADE : Personal Financial Planning Student From Topeka Receives TD Amer..
AQ
08/23TD AMERITRADE : This Southlake company trained for an active shooter. 3 days lat..
AQ
08/23CHARLES SCHWAB : JPMorgan undercuts discount brokerages on trades
RE
08/23TD AMERITRADE : Ex-Big Green Assistant Comes Full Circle at CCU
AQ
08/22TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : TD Ameritrade and E*Trade Financial
AC
08/21JPMorgan To Offer Free Trading for Bank Customers -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/21Toll Brothers, Medtronic gain, while Coty, Nordson fall
AQ
08/21JPMorgan To Offer Free Trading for Bank Customers -- Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/25STOCKS TO WATCH : Tesla Twist And Retail Rally 
08/21FINANCIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (08/21/2018) 
08/21PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (8/21/2018) 
08/04STOCKS TO WATCH : Meet The New Ford 
07/30RiverPark Large Growth Fund Q2 2018 Performance Summary 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 425 M
EBIT 2018 2 257 M
Net income 2018 1 456 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,47%
P/E ratio 2018 22,40
P/E ratio 2019 15,42
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,96x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,52x
Capitalization 32 322 M
Chart TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 68,3 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy D. Hockey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Hugh Moglia Chairman
Stephen J. Boyle CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Vijay Sankaran Chief Information Officer
Mark L. Mitchell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.11.36%32 322
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-28.03%25 319
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY-32.87%13 444
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.-18.09%7 049
LAZARD LTD-7.81%6 281
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD--.--%5 876
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.