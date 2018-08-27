TD Ameritrade : Launches AI Powered Chat Bot Experience for Messenger in Singapore

TD Ameritrade Singapore Pte. Ltd. is bringing U.S. financial market
updates, investor education, research and trading to its retail
investors in Singapore through Facebook Messenger. TD Ameritrade’s chat
bot for Messenger – powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology
and backed by live client service support – will give local retail
investors one more way to access the U.S. equity markets and their
investments where they are, when they need support, and in the most
natural, conversational way.
“Our goal is to allow clients to seamlessly access TD Ameritrade
features and functionality through the channels they’re familiar with
and prefer,” said Sunayna Tuteja, head of strategic partnerships and
emerging technologies at TD Ameritrade. “Investors in Singapore are
active and engaged and have a particular affinity for Messenger, so
we’re excited to bring trading and the best of TD Ameritrade education,
knowledge and experiences to them through this channel.”
By connecting with TD Ameritrade through Messenger, investors in
Singapore can access on-demand market information, news and events;
receive quotes and sector information presented in visual format with
charts and graphs; and watch educational videos about investing. Equity
and ETF trading is also available.
Through the Messenger app, Singapore investors can also:
-
Get updates on U.S. markets, indices and sectors.
-
Get a quote, track company events.
-
Learn about investing with educational videos and get answers to
frequently asked questions.
-
Check account balances, positions, order status and place trades.
-
Chat with an automated agent or a live human agent any time.
TD Ameritrade’s chat bot for Messenger is augmented by human support,
making it a true hybrid experience. When appropriate or necessary,
client support specialists can intervene in multiple ways, including
interacting directly with the client.
“We’ve seen solid growth in trading in the Singapore market as a result
of our client’s high engagement rate. In fact, our Asia-based clients
are eight times more active than our U.S. clients, placing a third of
their trades through mobile,” said JB Mackenzie, managing director of TD
Ameritrade Asia. “There is a lot of potential for us to better serve our
clients in Singapore by providing investors with education on U.S.
equity markets, and making information available through the channels
they use every day; ultimately supporting our goal of helping investors
become more comfortable investing in the U.S. equity markets.”
TD Ameritrade, a U.S.-based leader in trading technology and solutions
for individual investors, has a proud history of innovation dating back
to its founding in 1975 that includes being the first to trade over
touch-tone phone, the first to trade over the Internet, the first to
offer mobile device trading, and – most recently – the first to leverage
artificial intelligence to offer trading via bot.1
Investors in the U.S. can currently connect with TD Ameritrade through
third-party platforms including Facebook Messenger, Amazon Alexa, Apple
Business Chat and Twitter Direct Message.
Scan the QR Code to connect with TD Ameritrade Singapore on
Messenger.
About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
TD Ameritrade provides investing
services and education
to more than 11 million client accounts totaling more than $1.2 trillion
in assets, and custodial
services to more than 6,000 registered investment advisors. We are a
leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of more than 780,000
trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from
mobile devices. We have a proud history
of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team
of nearly 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together,
we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one
client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn
more by visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom
at www.amtd.com,
or read our stories at Fresh
Accounts.
Third party firms mentioned above are separate from and not affiliated
with TD Ameritrade, which is not responsible for their services or
policies.
TD Ameritrade Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Reg. No. 200902152D) is licensed by
the Monetary Authority of Singapore and does not provide tax, legal or
investment advice or recommendations. Products and services offered in
Singapore are provided by TD Ameritrade Singapore Pte. Ltd. and nothing
in the published material is an offer or solicitation to conduct
business in any other jurisdiction. TD Ameritrade Singapore Pte. Ltd.
trading as TD Ameritrade.
The TD Ameritrade logo is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP
Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2018 TD Ameritrade IP
Company, Inc.
Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org)
/SIPC (www.SIPC.org).
