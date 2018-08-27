TD Ameritrade : Launches AI Powered Chat Bot Experience for Messenger in Singapore

Clients in aggressively growing market can now make trades and access market information through Facebook Messenger

TD Ameritrade Singapore Pte. Ltd. is bringing U.S. financial market updates, investor education, research and trading to its retail investors in Singapore through Facebook Messenger. TD Ameritrade’s chat bot for Messenger – powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology and backed by live client service support – will give local retail investors one more way to access the U.S. equity markets and their investments where they are, when they need support, and in the most natural, conversational way.

“Our goal is to allow clients to seamlessly access TD Ameritrade features and functionality through the channels they’re familiar with and prefer,” said Sunayna Tuteja, head of strategic partnerships and emerging technologies at TD Ameritrade. “Investors in Singapore are active and engaged and have a particular affinity for Messenger, so we’re excited to bring trading and the best of TD Ameritrade education, knowledge and experiences to them through this channel.”

By connecting with TD Ameritrade through Messenger, investors in Singapore can access on-demand market information, news and events; receive quotes and sector information presented in visual format with charts and graphs; and watch educational videos about investing. Equity and ETF trading is also available.

Through the Messenger app, Singapore investors can also:

Get updates on U.S. markets, indices and sectors.

Get a quote, track company events.

Learn about investing with educational videos and get answers to frequently asked questions.

Check account balances, positions, order status and place trades.

Chat with an automated agent or a live human agent any time.

TD Ameritrade’s chat bot for Messenger is augmented by human support, making it a true hybrid experience. When appropriate or necessary, client support specialists can intervene in multiple ways, including interacting directly with the client.

“We’ve seen solid growth in trading in the Singapore market as a result of our client’s high engagement rate. In fact, our Asia-based clients are eight times more active than our U.S. clients, placing a third of their trades through mobile,” said JB Mackenzie, managing director of TD Ameritrade Asia. “There is a lot of potential for us to better serve our clients in Singapore by providing investors with education on U.S. equity markets, and making information available through the channels they use every day; ultimately supporting our goal of helping investors become more comfortable investing in the U.S. equity markets.”

TD Ameritrade, a U.S.-based leader in trading technology and solutions for individual investors, has a proud history of innovation dating back to its founding in 1975 that includes being the first to trade over touch-tone phone, the first to trade over the Internet, the first to offer mobile device trading, and – most recently – the first to leverage artificial intelligence to offer trading via bot.1

Investors in the U.S. can currently connect with TD Ameritrade through third-party platforms including Facebook Messenger, Amazon Alexa, Apple Business Chat and Twitter Direct Message.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to more than 11 million client accounts totaling more than $1.2 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 6,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of more than 780,000 trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of nearly 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

Third party firms mentioned above are separate from and not affiliated with TD Ameritrade, which is not responsible for their services or policies.

TD Ameritrade Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Reg. No. 200902152D) is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or recommendations. Products and services offered in Singapore are provided by TD Ameritrade Singapore Pte. Ltd. and nothing in the published material is an offer or solicitation to conduct business in any other jurisdiction. TD Ameritrade Singapore Pte. Ltd. trading as TD Ameritrade.

The TD Ameritrade logo is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. © 2018 TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) /SIPC (www.SIPC.org).

