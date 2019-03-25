TD Ameritrade : Network Launches Midday Show from Nasdaq MarketSite at Times Square

The TD
Ameritrade Network1 today announced a new program to its
lineup of streaming financial news and education content. “The Watch
List with Nicole Petallides” will air live from Nasdaq MarketSite from
1-2 p.m. ET each business day, offering investors a midday look at the
most relevant stocks, sectors and commodities.
Petallides will host a panel of experts ranging from industry-leading
CEOs, analysts and Wall Street influencers to discuss pressing topics
moving the market, intended to provide viewers with a midpoint status
update for the end of the trading day and beyond.
“The TD Ameritrade Network is always working to improve the way
financial news is delivered to investors and that begins with relevant,
hyperfocused content,” said Petallides. “I’m thrilled to work with
renowned market experts to deliver real-time business news and market
updates for the disciplined investor. It’s the perfect midday breakdown.”
“Our collaboration with TD Ameritrade Network empowers investors with
real-time coverage of financial news and market analysis, directly from
Nasdaq MarketSite,” said Nelson Griggs, president of the Nasdaq Stock
Exchange. “We are excited to support TD Ameritrade Network as they
continue to deliver high-quality business reporting and market acumen.”
Petallides, a former FOX Business Network (FBN) anchor, joined the TD
Ameritrade Network in December 2018 alongside Oliver Renick, former
Bloomberg TV anchor, Tom White, former chief strategist of TradeWise
Advisors and Ben Lichtenstein, former president of Tradersaudio.com.
Additionally, a lineup of veteran traders from TD Ameritrade, including
JJ Kinahan, Kevin Hincks and Scott Connor, are regular hosts and
contributors on the TD Ameritrade Network.
The TD Ameritrade Network launched in 2017. During its first year, it
received 1.82 million unique visitors across live and on-demand video
during and aired more than 1,800 hours of live programming. Since the
beginning of 2019, the TD Ameritrade Network has received more than 1
million unique visitors.
The TD Ameritrade Network can be viewed for free on tdameritradenetwork.com
and on Fire TV. Brokerage clients of TD Ameritrade, Inc.2 can
also view programming via the TD Ameritrade Mobile Trader app or within
the thinkorswim® platform. On-demand video is available on www.tdameritradenetwork.com under
“Videos” or on TD Ameritrade Network social media pages – Twitter: @TDANetwork,
Facebook: TD
Ameritrade Network and YouTube: TD
Ameritrade Network.
About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
TD
Ameritrade provides investing
services and education to
more than 11 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.2
trillion in assets, and custodial
services to more than 7,000 registered investment advisors. We are a
leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of approximately
900,000 trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which
come from mobile devices. We have a proud history
of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team
of 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are
leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client
care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by
visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom at www.amtd.com,
or read our stories at Fresh
Accounts.
