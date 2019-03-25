TD Ameritrade : Network Launches Midday Show from Nasdaq MarketSite at Times Square

“The Watch List with Nicole Petallides” airs live each weekday from 1 to 2 p.m. ET

The TD Ameritrade Network1 today announced a new program to its lineup of streaming financial news and education content. “The Watch List with Nicole Petallides” will air live from Nasdaq MarketSite from 1-2 p.m. ET each business day, offering investors a midday look at the most relevant stocks, sectors and commodities.

Petallides will host a panel of experts ranging from industry-leading CEOs, analysts and Wall Street influencers to discuss pressing topics moving the market, intended to provide viewers with a midpoint status update for the end of the trading day and beyond.

“The TD Ameritrade Network is always working to improve the way financial news is delivered to investors and that begins with relevant, hyperfocused content,” said Petallides. “I’m thrilled to work with renowned market experts to deliver real-time business news and market updates for the disciplined investor. It’s the perfect midday breakdown.”

“Our collaboration with TD Ameritrade Network empowers investors with real-time coverage of financial news and market analysis, directly from Nasdaq MarketSite,” said Nelson Griggs, president of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “We are excited to support TD Ameritrade Network as they continue to deliver high-quality business reporting and market acumen.”

Petallides, a former FOX Business Network (FBN) anchor, joined the TD Ameritrade Network in December 2018 alongside Oliver Renick, former Bloomberg TV anchor, Tom White, former chief strategist of TradeWise Advisors and Ben Lichtenstein, former president of Tradersaudio.com. Additionally, a lineup of veteran traders from TD Ameritrade, including JJ Kinahan, Kevin Hincks and Scott Connor, are regular hosts and contributors on the TD Ameritrade Network.

The TD Ameritrade Network launched in 2017. During its first year, it received 1.82 million unique visitors across live and on-demand video during and aired more than 1,800 hours of live programming. Since the beginning of 2019, the TD Ameritrade Network has received more than 1 million unique visitors.

The TD Ameritrade Network can be viewed for free on tdameritradenetwork.com and on Fire TV. Brokerage clients of TD Ameritrade, Inc.2 can also view programming via the TD Ameritrade Mobile Trader app or within the thinkorswim® platform. On-demand video is available on www.tdameritradenetwork.com under “Videos” or on TD Ameritrade Network social media pages – Twitter: @TDANetwork, Facebook: TD Ameritrade Network and YouTube: TD Ameritrade Network.

