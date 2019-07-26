Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.    AMTD

TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.

(AMTD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TD Ameritrade : Network Launches “Weekend Trader” Segment for Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 08:31am EDT

New weekend program offers traders more flexibility in watching market news, insights

The TD Ameritrade Network1 today announced a new program to its lineup of streaming financial news and education content. “Weekend Trader” will air each Friday afternoon from 5:00 to 5:30 p.m. EST and stay accessible to traders throughout the weekend via on-demand video and TD Ameritrade Network social channels. The 30-minute segment covers essential market news from the past week and what investors can expect for the week ahead.

“Weekend Trader” is the first weekend segment from the TD Ameritrade Network, serving as an addition to the network’s current lineup of eight original weekday programs that air live daily from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST.

“Staying up to date on market activity is second nature to traders, but carving out time during a busy work week isn’t always an option,” said Steve Quirk, executive vice president of Trading and Education at TD Ameritrade. “That’s why TD Ameritrade Network is taking its coverage a step further, now offering investors one more way to consume market news in a convenient, easily digestible format.”

JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, will act as a host on “Weekend Trader” alongside other personalities from the TD Ameritrade Network. In addition to breaking down the impact of key market drivers, Kinahan and team will highlight major interviews and panels from recent TD Ameritrade Network programs and dive into events and news to look for during the upcoming week.

More Ways to Tune In
This month, the TD Ameritrade Network announced investors using Apple CarPlay can keep track of the latest real-time market news with the TD Ameritrade Network Radio app, designed so drivers can listen to select TD Ameritrade Network news broadcasts live. In July, the TD Ameritrade Network streaming video app was also made available on iOS devices via the App Store.

The TD Ameritrade Network can also be viewed for free on tdameritradenetwork.com and on Fire TV. Brokerage clients of TD Ameritrade, Inc.2 can view programming via the TD Ameritrade Mobile Trader app or within the thinkorswim® platform. On-demand video is available on www.tdameritradenetwork.com under “Videos” or on TD Ameritrade Network social media pages – Twitter: @TDANetwork, Facebook: TD Ameritrade Network and YouTube: TD Ameritrade Network.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to more than 11 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.3 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 7,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of approximately 800,000 trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) / SIPC (www.SIPC.org)

Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

1 The TD Ameritrade Network is a direct-to-consumer, broadband-delivered broadcast channel, distributing original, live news broadcasts and educational content produced by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company , a wholly-owned subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, or broker-dealer.

2 TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc. are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP
08:31aTD AMERITRADE : Network Launches “Weekend Trader” Segment for Invest..
BU
07/23TD AMERITRADE : CEO Tim Hockey to leave company in February 2020
AQ
07/23TD AMERITRADE : Institutional Names 2019 NextGen Scholarship and Grant Winners
BU
07/22TD AMERITRADE : fiscal 3Q jumps 23%; CEO to leave next year
AQ
07/22TD AMERITRADE : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/22TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Chan..
AQ
07/22TD AMERITRADE : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
BU
07/22TD AMERITRADE : Provides Leadership Update
BU
07/22TD AMERITRADE : launches in-vehicle connectivity for investors
AQ
07/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Disney, Volkswagen, Ted Baker, Equifax
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 908 M
EBIT 2019 2 890 M
Net income 2019 2 148 M
Debt 2019 485 M
Yield 2019 2,32%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,95x
EV / Sales2020 4,87x
Capitalization 28 783 M
Chart TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 56,81  $
Last Close Price 52,02  $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy D. Hockey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Hugh Moglia Chairman
Stephen J. Boyle CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Vijay Sankaran Chief Information Officer
Allan R. Tessler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.6.25%28 783
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY59.55%20 136
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.32.61%7 167
LAZARD LTD4.69%4 266
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD--.--%3 691
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC20.60%2 940
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group