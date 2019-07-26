TD Ameritrade : Network Launches “Weekend Trader” Segment for Investors

New weekend program offers traders more flexibility in watching market news, insights

The TD Ameritrade Network1 today announced a new program to its lineup of streaming financial news and education content. “Weekend Trader” will air each Friday afternoon from 5:00 to 5:30 p.m. EST and stay accessible to traders throughout the weekend via on-demand video and TD Ameritrade Network social channels. The 30-minute segment covers essential market news from the past week and what investors can expect for the week ahead.

“Weekend Trader” is the first weekend segment from the TD Ameritrade Network, serving as an addition to the network’s current lineup of eight original weekday programs that air live daily from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST.

“Staying up to date on market activity is second nature to traders, but carving out time during a busy work week isn’t always an option,” said Steve Quirk, executive vice president of Trading and Education at TD Ameritrade. “That’s why TD Ameritrade Network is taking its coverage a step further, now offering investors one more way to consume market news in a convenient, easily digestible format.”

JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, will act as a host on “Weekend Trader” alongside other personalities from the TD Ameritrade Network. In addition to breaking down the impact of key market drivers, Kinahan and team will highlight major interviews and panels from recent TD Ameritrade Network programs and dive into events and news to look for during the upcoming week.

More Ways to Tune In

This month, the TD Ameritrade Network announced investors using Apple CarPlay can keep track of the latest real-time market news with the TD Ameritrade Network Radio app, designed so drivers can listen to select TD Ameritrade Network news broadcasts live. In July, the TD Ameritrade Network streaming video app was also made available on iOS devices via the App Store.

The TD Ameritrade Network can also be viewed for free on tdameritradenetwork.com and on Fire TV. Brokerage clients of TD Ameritrade, Inc.2 can view programming via the TD Ameritrade Mobile Trader app or within the thinkorswim® platform. On-demand video is available on www.tdameritradenetwork.com under “Videos” or on TD Ameritrade Network social media pages – Twitter: @TDANetwork, Facebook: TD Ameritrade Network and YouTube: TD Ameritrade Network.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to more than 11 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.3 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 7,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of approximately 800,000 trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) / SIPC (www.SIPC.org)

Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

1 The TD Ameritrade Network is a direct-to-consumer, broadband-delivered broadcast channel, distributing original, live news broadcasts and educational content produced by TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company , a wholly-owned subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company is not a financial advisor, registered investment advisor, or broker-dealer.

2 TD Ameritrade Media Productions Company and TD Ameritrade, Inc. are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation.

