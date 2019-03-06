TD Ameritrade Survey: Americans Cite Healthcare Expenses as No. 1 Barrier to Early Retirement

When asked to name barriers to financial independence and early retirement, Americans are less concerned about uncertain market conditions (37 percent) or inflation (35 percent), than they are about healthcare costs (57 percent), according to a new survey conducted for TD Ameritrade, of 1,500 Americans aged 45 and older with $250,000 or more in investable assets.

“While Americans are enjoying longer lifespans1, which may mean covering healthcare expenses and long-term care costs for extended periods of time, they also face the increasing costs of healthcare2,” says Matt Sadowsky, director of retirement and annuities, TD Ameritrade. “The good news is that Americans do recognize that health costs should be a top priority when planning for retirement (44 percent), with 57 percent showing interest in holistic wellness planning, including financial and physical health.”

Health is a motivator to retiring early

Seven in 10 (72 percent) of those who identify as financially independent say health is a motivator to retiring early

Three-quarters (76 percent) of financially independent believe retiring early will help them live longer In fact, only 15 percent of financially independent retirees report being stressed compared to 47 percent of their non-retired counterparts



Covering healthcare costs in retirement

An overwhelming majority of Americans (76 percent) point to Medicare as the best way to pay for healthcare in retirement Yet more than half of pre-retirees (61 percent) are not confident that it will cover the bulk of their retirement medical expenses

Other tools that Americans plan on using to tackle healthcare expenses include: supplemental health insurance (51 percent), health insurance (42 percent), and Social Security (41 percent)

Forty-six percent of those surveyed are likely to max out their Health Savings Account (HSA) contributions

Only 19 percent cite long-term care costs for a family member and unexpected costs to care for a family member as top worries about retiring early

“When planning for retirement, it’s important to factor in the healthcare expenses as part of the overall equation,” says Matt Sadowsky. “A comprehensive retirement plan should not only address market risk, it should also include strategies and instruments that help hedge against healthcare and long-term care costs,” Sadowsky concludes.

About the Retirement & Health Survey

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of TD Ameritrade from September 28 to October 6, 2018, among 1,503 U.S. adults aged 45 and older with over $250,000 in investable assets, including 750 who are financially independent or on the path to be. “Financial independence” is defined as a state in which an individual or household has sufficient wealth to live on without having to depend on income from some form of employment.

