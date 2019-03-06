TD Ameritrade Survey: Americans Cite Healthcare Expenses as No. 1 Barrier to Early Retirement

When asked to name barriers to financial independence and early
retirement, Americans are less concerned about uncertain market
conditions (37 percent) or inflation (35 percent), than they are about
healthcare costs (57 percent), according to a new
survey conducted for TD Ameritrade, of 1,500 Americans aged 45 and
older with $250,000 or more in investable assets.
“While Americans are enjoying longer lifespans1, which may
mean covering healthcare expenses and long-term care costs for extended
periods of time, they also face the increasing costs of healthcare2,”
says Matt Sadowsky, director of retirement and annuities, TD Ameritrade.
“The good news is that Americans do recognize that health costs should
be a top priority when planning for retirement (44 percent), with 57
percent showing interest in holistic wellness planning, including
financial and physical health.”
Health is a motivator to retiring early
-
Seven in 10 (72 percent) of those who identify as financially
independent say health is a motivator to retiring early
-
Three-quarters (76 percent) of financially independent believe
retiring early will help them live longer
-
In fact, only 15 percent of financially independent retirees
report being stressed compared to 47 percent of their non-retired
counterparts
Covering healthcare costs in retirement
-
An overwhelming majority of Americans (76 percent) point to Medicare
as the best way to pay for healthcare in retirement
-
Yet more than half of pre-retirees (61 percent) are not confident
that it will cover the bulk of their retirement medical expenses
-
Other tools that Americans plan on using to tackle healthcare expenses
include: supplemental health insurance (51 percent), health insurance
(42 percent), and Social Security (41 percent)
-
Forty-six percent of those surveyed are likely to max out their Health
Savings Account (HSA) contributions
-
Only 19 percent cite long-term care costs for a family member and
unexpected costs to care for a family member as top worries about
retiring early
“When planning for retirement, it’s important to factor in the
healthcare expenses as part of the overall equation,” says Matt
Sadowsky. “A comprehensive retirement plan should not only address
market risk, it should also include strategies and instruments that help
hedge against healthcare and long-term care costs,” Sadowsky concludes.
