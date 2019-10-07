Log in
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION

TD Ameritrade : to Host Earnings Conference Call

10/07/2019 | 08:32am EDT

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AMTD) will hold its fiscal fourth quarter 2019 earnings conference call to take questions from analysts on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EDT (7:30 a.m. CDT).

Financial results will be announced via a post-market press release on Monday, October 21, 2019. The company will host a conference call to take questions from analysts the following morning.

Conference Call Details:

  • Participants may access the October 22, 2019 conference call by dialing 866-393-4306.
  • A replay of the phone call will be available by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the Conference ID 9987126 beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT (10:30 a.m. CDT) on October 22, 2019. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. EDT (10:59 p.m. CDT) on October 29, 2019.
  • A transcript of the call will be available on the company’s corporate website, www.amtd.com, via the "Earnings" page beginning Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

In an effort to provide conference call participants with more time to review its financial results, the company will issue its quarterly earnings press release after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, October 21, 2019. It will post the press release and related content to the "Earnings" page of www.amtd.com. Conference call participants are encouraged to reference these materials prior to the call.

More information about TD Ameritrade’s upcoming corporate events and management speaking engagements, such as quarterly earnings conference calls, is available on the company’s Calendar on the “Investor Relations” page of www.amtd.com.

Interested parties should visit or subscribe to newsfeeds at www.amtd.com for the most up-to-date information on corporate financial reports, press releases, SEC filings and events. The company also communicates this information via Twitter, @TDAmeritradePR. Website links, corporate titles and telephone numbers provided in this release, although correct when published, may change in the future.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to more than 11 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.3 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 7,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of approximately 800,000 trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) / SIPC (www.SIPC.org)

Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 921 M
EBIT 2019 2 902 M
Net income 2019 2 154 M
Debt 2019 476 M
Yield 2019 3,57%
P/E ratio 2019 8,72x
P/E ratio 2020 9,87x
EV / Sales2019 3,20x
EV / Sales2020 3,71x
Capitalization 18 485 M
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy D. Hockey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Hugh Moglia Chairman
Stephen J. Boyle CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Vijay Sankaran Chief Information Officer
Allan R. Tessler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION-31.17%25 616
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY62.50%19 763
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.29.19%6 726
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD--.--%3 932
LAZARD LTD-6.31%3 741
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.19.43%2 980
