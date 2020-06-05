Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TD Holdings, Inc.    GLG

TD HOLDINGS, INC.

(GLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

After U.S. jobs stunner, traders leave negative rate bets in the rear view

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 02:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve in Washington

By Karen Brettell

Investors stopped pricing for the possibility that the Federal Reserve will adopt negative rates, after a surprisingly strong employment report on Friday boosted expectations that the worst of the economic downturn is in the past.

The U.S. economy unexpectedly added jobs in May after suffering record losses in the prior month, offering the clearest signal yet that the downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic was probably over, though the road to recovery could be long.

The Federal Reserve in March slashed the target range for the federal funds rate that it controls to between zero and 0.25% as part of an emergency response to the coronavirus crisis.

Last month, fed funds futures <0#FF:> began pricing for the possibility of negative rates as worries grew that the U.S. central bank would need to take extra steps to stimulate the economy.

Friday's jobs report overturned this expectation, with the contracts now showing no probability of negative rates over the coming three years.

"The market thinks that we've reached a turning point. There is an expectation that rates could push higher in the near-term," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Long-dated Treasury yields jumped to more than two-month highs this week as optimism over the economy boosted risk sentiment, and reduced demand for bonds.

Analysts have said that the Fed is unlikely to adopt negative rates on concerns that it would not be effective and would disrupt the large U.S. money markets. Fed officials including Chair Jerome Powell have also pushed back against the prospect.

Investors now appear to have also left the possibility in the rear view mirror.

"You've seen the expectation for negative interest rates shift pretty quickly over the last bit of time," said Chuck Tomes, a portfolio managers at Manulife Asset Management in Boston. "The market has repriced expectations that economic data going forward won't be as dire as they once were."

(Additional reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Alden Bentley and Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TD HOLDINGS, INC.
02:22pAfter U.S. jobs stunner, traders leave negative rate bets in the rear view
RE
10:50aCanada Stuns With 289,600 Job Gain in May -- Update
DJ
10:13aSurprise May U.S. payrolls rise fans hopes for economic recovery
RE
05/29TD HOLDINGS, INC. : Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
PR
05/29TD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
05/15TD HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
03/27TD HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements..
AQ
03/23TD HOLDINGS, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
03/12BAT : Announces Corporate Name Change to TD Holdings, Inc. to Reflect its Focus ..
PR
03/12BAT GROUP, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Yea..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2,49 M - -
Net income 2019 -6,93 M - -
Net Debt 2019 1,07 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,72x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 112 M 112 M -
EV / Sales 2018 14,7x
EV / Sales 2019 6,77x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart TD HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
TD Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TD HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ren Mei Ou Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jia Xi Gao President
Yang An Chief Financial Officer
Kecen Liu Independent Director
Jialin Cui Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TD HOLDINGS, INC.6.54%112
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-15.63%5 859
SIXT SE-11.60%3 721
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.-11.62%1 982
BARLOWORLD LIMITED-35.55%862
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-31.49%760
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group