TDK CORP (6762)
  Report  
EMC components: High-current noise suppression filters for audio lines

09/04/2018 | 10:12am CEST

Key data

Type Impedance
at 900 MHz [Ω] 		DC resistance
[Ω] 		Max. rated
current [A]
MAF1005GAD251D 250 0.110 1.25
MAF1005GAD401D 400 0.160 1.0
MAF1005GAD571D 570 0.200 0.9
MAF1005GAD701D 700 0.270 0.8

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2018, TDK posted total sales of USD 12 billion and employed about 103,000 people worldwide.

Contacts for regional media

Region Contact Phone Mail
Japan Mr. Y. OSUGA TDK Corporation
Tokyo, Japan 		+813 6852 7102 pr@jp.tdk.com
ASEAN Ms. Jiang MAN
Ms. Pei Lu LEE 		TDK Singapore (Pte) Ltd. Singapore +65 6273 5022 asean.inquiry@sg.tdk.com
Greater China Ms. Clover XU TDK China Co., Ltd.
Shanghai, China 		+86 21 61962319 pr@cn.tdk.com
Europe Mr. Frank TRAMPNAU TDK Europe GmbH
Duesseldorf, Germany 		+49 211 9077 127 frank.trampnau@eu.tdk.com
America Ms. Sara M. LAMBETH TDK Corporation of America Irving, TX, USA +1 972-409-4519 sara.lambeth@us.tdk.com

Disclaimer

TDK Corporation published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 08:11:08 UTC
