EMC components: High-current noise suppression filters for audio lines

Key data
|
Type
|
Impedance
at 900 MHz [Ω]
|
DC resistance
[Ω]
|
Max. rated
current [A]
|
MAF1005GAD251D
|
250
|
0.110
|
1.25
|
MAF1005GAD401D
|
400
|
0.160
|
1.0
|
MAF1005GAD571D
|
570
|
0.200
|
0.9
|
MAF1005GAD701D
|
700
|
0.270
|
0.8
About TDK Corporation
TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2018, TDK posted total sales of USD 12 billion and employed about 103,000 people worldwide.
