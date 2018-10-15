Exhibitions: TDK at electronica 2018 – Attracting Tomorrow!

Passive components in Hall B6.105

TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) is putting the spotlight on innovation and the future at electronica 2018 from November 13 to 16 in Munich: Attracting Tomorrow! Under this motto and with three booths covering a total area of 850 square meters, TDK is showcasing its products and solutions for the segments Passive Components, Sensorsand Power Supplies. At the TDK career booth visitors can learn about opportunities to join a leading global player in the electronics industry.

Passive Components - Hall B6.105

At TDK's main stand, which is one of the largest of the entire electronica, the focus is on TDK and EPCOS components and systems and their applications, which can be experienced in the form of numerous live demonstrations. TDK's exhibit is organized according to the three key markets, Automotive, Industrial & Energy, and Information & Communication. Among others, visitors will be able to see how a 4D transponder coil can enable smart car keys to transfer important car data via near field communications (NFC). A further highlight is the versatile spectrum of piezo actuators for haptic feedback, whose performance is in terms of acceleration, force and response time. Also on display is TDK's innovative Smart Crystal, which can significantly boost the light efficiency of car headlights or projectors, for example.

Sensors - Hall B3.460

With a separate booth dedicated to sensors TDK is demonstrating how broadly the company has positioned itself in this strategically important growth market. The portfolio now includes innovative motion, position, angle, inertial, temperature and pressure sensors that are marketed under the brands TDK, InvenSense, Micronas, Chirp, Tronics and EPCOS. Visitors will be able to experience the world's first MEMS ultrasonic time-of-flight sensor and highly accurate 3D Hall-effect position sensors with the industry's best stray field compensation. Also on display are embedded motor controllers for the control of small DC motors (brushed, brushless or stepper motors) which can be used in actuators. In addition, TDK is featuring the ASIC design services of its subsidiary ICsense, which offers these for automotive, medical, industrial and consumer applications.

Power Supplies - Hall A5.205

TDK is presenting itself as a true power supply powerhouse for application areas ranging from industrial and laboratory to medical technology, communications and renewable energy. Visitors to the power supplies booth will be able to check out the latest additions to TDK-Lambda's GENESYS+ family of DC power supply systems that feature DSP technologies for OEM, industrial and laboratory applications. Also on display are a highly flexible series of modular power supplies that are the quietest in their class and feature BF classification for medical equipment applications.

Your Career at TDK - Hall C6.106

As a technology driver TDK is always seeking the best talent. For this reason, the company is offering prospects the opportunity learn all about careers with either the global TDK Electronics Group (formerly EPCOS) or with TDK Europe, which is responsible for European sales. Both companies offer attractive career opportunities for trainees, graduates, well-educated experts and proven professionals, who are looking for new challenges in an international environment.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2018, TDK posted total sales of USD 12 billion and employed about 103,000 people worldwide.

