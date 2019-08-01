PFC capacitors: Rugged design for a long service life

TDK Corporation presents DeltaCap™ X Black Premium - a new series of EPCOS MKD capacitors for power factor correction (PFC). With rated voltages of between 440 V AC and 850 V AC, the capacitors with an internal delta connection are designed for power factor correction and filtering of harmonics at the low-voltage level. With capacitance values of 3 x 51 µF to 3 x 165 µF, power correction performances ranging from 20 kvar to 44 kvar (50/60 Hz) per capacitor are achieved.

The special black coating improves the dissipation of heat, thereby achieving a very long service life of up to 300,000 hours in accordance with temperature class -40/D.



Thanks to the extremely rugged construction, the capacitors of the B32305A* series can withstand a maximum inrush current of 500 x I R , temperatures of up to +65 °C and perform up to 62,000 operating cycles per year.

The DeltaCap X Black Premium types are - like all EPCOS capacitors for power factor correction - self-healing and are equipped with an overpressure disconnector which isolates all three phases from the grid in the event of damage. The impregnation, based on biodegradable soft resin, has an additional positive effect on the heat dissipation.

The capacitors are suitable for use with or without reactors in both conventional and dynamic PFC systems and also for use in tuned resonant circuits in industrial power grids and harmonic filters.

Main applications

Power factor correction in industrial networks

Filtering of harmonics in tuned resonant circuits

Main features and benefits

Very long service life of up to 300,000 hours

Permissible inrush current of up to 500 x I R

Overpressure disconnector for all three phases

Improved heat dissipation thanks to special black coating



Further information on the products can be found under www.tdk-electronics.tdk.com/en/pfc_deltacap_x_black_premium.

