Power supply product: TDK developed 600W convection cooled AC-DC power supply GXE600, featuring digital communication interface

No-Fan Solution 600W

Ultra high efficiency of 95% (at 230VAC of input voltage)

Preventive maintenance enabled by status monitoring with serial communication

September 20, 2018

TDK Corporation (President and CEO: Shigenao Ishiguro) announces a new developed reliable AC-DC power supply, TDK-Lambda brand GXE600. TDK-Lambda Corporation (President and CEO: Hiroyuki Yashiro) will start mass production and shipment in September 2018.

GXE600 is the first convection cooled 600W AC-DC power supply from TDK. It features low audible noise, minimize the risk of foreign materials, and extended product life. Cooling fan maintenance, as required for conventional 600W class power supply products, is no longer necessary. The GXE600 achieves ultra high efficiency of up to 95% and life expectancy is more than 7 years

The GXE600 has also adopted digital control and equipped with serial communication (RS-485). These features enable communication between the customer's device and the power supply and enable switching power supply to be monitored in real time. It also provides preventive maintenance as well as adjusting protection operation settings and parameters of the power supply.

Moreover, in addition to operate at a fixed output voltage, the GXE600 is also equipped with wide operating range of CVCC functionality. As a high-end model switching power supply, GXE600 is featuring both reliability and multi functionality to meet various customer needs.

Measuring equipment, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, medical equipment, railways, battery application

600W Convection cooled (No fan)

Long product life expectancy of 7 years (ambient temperature of 50℃, output power of 600W, continuous power supply of 24 hours a day)

A broad variable range of CVCC control (CV control range of 20 to 120%, CC control range of 20 to 100%)

Control and monitoring of voltage, current, and protection enabled by serial communication *Communication standards: 'RS485,' communication protocol: Modbus RTU

Low profile of 41 mm height (1U size)

Equipped with dual input fuse as required for medical equipment

Certified with Audio/Video, Information and Communication Technology Equipment Standards (IEC62368-1), in addition to Information Technology Equipment Standards (IEC60950-1) and Medical Electrical Equipment Standards (IEC60601-1 Ed.3.1 *2MOPP)

Model GXE600-24 GXE600-48 Input Voltage Range 85 ～ 265VAC Efficiency (Typ.)

230VAC 95% Leakage Current 0.3mA Max. Rated output voltage 24VDC 48VDC Maximum

output current 25A 12.5A Output Power 600W Output Voltage

variable range 4.8 ～ 28.8VDC 9.6 ～ 57.6VDC Functions Remote Sensing, Power Fail signal, AC Fail signal, Remote ON/OFF, Parallel Operation Operating

temperature -20 to +70℃ (-20 to +50℃: 100%, +70℃: 50%) Cooling Convection Cooled Withstand Voltage Input-output: 4kVAC (2MOPP), input-FG: 2kVAC (1MOPP) output-FG: 1.5kVAC (1MOPP) Safety EN/UL/CSA60950-1

EN/ES/CSA60601-1 Ed.3.1 (2MOPP)

EN/UL/CSA62368-1 Size (W x H x D) 127 x 41 x 254 mm

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2018, TDK posted total sales of USD 12 billion and employed about 103,000 people worldwide.

TDK-Lambda Corporation, a group company of TDK Corporation, is a leading global power supply company providing highly reliable power supplies for industrial equipment worldwide. TDK-Lambda Corporation meets the various needs of customers with our entire range of activities, from research and development through to manufacturing, sales, and service with bases in five key areas, covering Japan, Europe, America, China, and Asia. For more details, please pay a visit to https://www.tdk-lambda.com/en/