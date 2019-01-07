TDK : All-Solid-State Battery ‘CeraCharge™' wins 2018 Nikkei Superior Products and Services Awards for Excellence

Jan. 07, 2019

TDK Corporation (TSE:6762, President & CEO: Shigenao Ishiguro) is pleased to announce that TDK CeraCharge™ has won the 2018 Nikkei Superior Products and Services Awards for Excellence by Nihon Keizai Shimbun, Inc. (hereinafter 'Nikkei, Inc.')

Now in its 37th year, the Nikkei Superior Products and Services Awards honor outstanding new products and services covered during the year in Nikkei, Inc. publications such as Nihon Keizai Shimbun, Nikkei Business Daily, Nikkei Marketing Journal, Nikkei Veritas, Nikkei Online Edition, and Nikkei Asian Review. This year's winners were selected from more than 20,000 products and services.

TDK CeraCharge is the world's first all-ceramic solid-state battery that is a rechargeable SMD (Surface Mount Device). CeraCharge doesn't rely on liquid electrolyte commonly used for batteries. Instead, it charges and discharges through a ceramic solid electrolyte to give a high level of safety and eliminate the potential risk of fire and explosion. CeraCharge is a product that utilizes advanced copper electrode technology, which TDK has developed over a number of years; and a multilayer technology similar to that used in numerous passive components. It can be handled in the same way as chip-type passive components when mounting on boards, helping to reduce the production cost of electronic devices.

Nikkei award judges recognized TDK's all-ceramic solid-state battery for its ability to be charged and discharged from several dozens to up to 1,000 times with no significant loss in performance. The product can be used for a long period of time without maintenance. Finally, Nikkei judges praised TDK's multilayer technology that makes CeraCharge suitable for mass production.

Aiming to respond to a broad variety of consumer electronic device needs, TDK plans to accelerate its development of CeraCharge to produce a variety of product sizes and battery capacities.

