Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  TDK Corp    6762   JP3538800008

TDK CORP (6762)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TDK : All-Solid-State Battery ‘CeraCharge™' wins 2018 Nikkei Superior Products and Services Awards for Excellence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 03:14am EST

Jan. 07, 2019

TDK Corporation (TSE:6762, President & CEO: Shigenao Ishiguro) is pleased to announce that TDK CeraCharge™ has won the 2018 Nikkei Superior Products and Services Awards for Excellence by Nihon Keizai Shimbun, Inc. (hereinafter 'Nikkei, Inc.')

Now in its 37th year, the Nikkei Superior Products and Services Awards honor outstanding new products and services covered during the year in Nikkei, Inc. publications such as Nihon Keizai Shimbun, Nikkei Business Daily, Nikkei Marketing Journal, Nikkei Veritas, Nikkei Online Edition, and Nikkei Asian Review. This year's winners were selected from more than 20,000 products and services.

TDK CeraCharge is the world's first all-ceramic solid-state battery that is a rechargeable SMD (Surface Mount Device). CeraCharge doesn't rely on liquid electrolyte commonly used for batteries. Instead, it charges and discharges through a ceramic solid electrolyte to give a high level of safety and eliminate the potential risk of fire and explosion. CeraCharge is a product that utilizes advanced copper electrode technology, which TDK has developed over a number of years; and a multilayer technology similar to that used in numerous passive components. It can be handled in the same way as chip-type passive components when mounting on boards, helping to reduce the production cost of electronic devices.

Nikkei award judges recognized TDK's all-ceramic solid-state battery for its ability to be charged and discharged from several dozens to up to 1,000 times with no significant loss in performance. The product can be used for a long period of time without maintenance. Finally, Nikkei judges praised TDK's multilayer technology that makes CeraCharge suitable for mass production.

Aiming to respond to a broad variety of consumer electronic device needs, TDK plans to accelerate its development of CeraCharge to produce a variety of product sizes and battery capacities.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2018, TDK posted total sales of USD 12 billion and employed about 103,000 people worldwide.

Contacts for regional media

Region Contact Phone Mail
Japan Mr. Yoichi OSUGA TDK Corporation
Tokyo, Japan 		+813 6778-1055 pr@jp.tdk.com

Disclaimer

TDK Corporation published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 08:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TDK CORP
03:14aTDK : All-Solid-State Battery ‘CeraCharge™' wins 2018 Nikkei Superio..
PU
2018ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Retreats While Other Asian Markets Eke Out Cautious Gain..
DJ
2018ASPENCORE WORLD ELECTRONICS ACHIEVEM : CeraCharge™ and PowerHap™ pro..
PU
2018EXHIBITIONS : TDK showcases solutions for automotive, AR/VR, IoT, mobile and wea..
PU
2018TDK : Showcases Solutions for Automotive, AR/VR, IoT, Mobile and Wearables at CE..
BU
2018TDK : SDK Agrees to Transfer Its Rare Earth Magnetic Alloy R&D Sector to TDK
AQ
2018TDK : acquires R&D business sector for magnet alloy from Showa Denko K.K. to com..
PU
2018TDK : new headquarters in Nihonbashi, Tokyo
PU
2018ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Lag As Oil Stocks Slip Further
DJ
2018ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Tumbles, China's Stock Market Finds Strength Following T..
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 417 B
EBIT 2019 121 B
Net income 2019 83 563 M
Debt 2019 273 B
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 11,18
P/E ratio 2020 9,25
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Capitalization 956 B
Chart TDK CORP
Duration : Period :
TDK Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TDK CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 13 359  JPY
Spread / Average Target 81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigenao Ishiguro President & Representative Director
Makoto Sumita Chairman
Tetsuji Yamanishi Representative Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Dai Matsuoka Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Seiji Osaka Manager & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TDK CORP-0.54%8 813
KEYENCE CORPORATION-2.97%58 124
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE0.00%39 396
EMERSON ELECTRIC-0.05%37 394
NIDEC CORPORATION0.88%32 914
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-1.32%30 373
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.