TDK : Brings Latest in RF Technology Innovation to IMS 2019

TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) will display variety of products from its
portfolio of RF technologies, applicable for multiple industries
including automotive, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), communications
and industrial equipment at booth #778 at the International
Microwave Symposium exhibition June 4-6, 2019 in Boston,
Massachusetts. Products to be showcased include state-of-the-art LTCC
antennas, filters, diplexers, triplexers, couplers, baluns and more.
With the growing demand for RF Solutions across industries, TDK’s
extensive portfolio of RF technologies aims to complement the leading
electronics company’s existing roster of electronic components in
providing a comprehensive solution for design engineers.
TDK product highlights include:
New High Performance RF Components for mmWave
Applications
TDK is introducing the first in a planned series of mmWave components
for use in 5G applications. These components were realized due to TDK's
new material development, innovative design and state-of-the-art
manufacturing process. The line-up will include filters, antennas,
baluns, couplers, power dividers and combiner products for n257, n258,
n260, and n261. The first frequencies to be introduced are 28GHz and
39GHz with additional frequencies to follow. Applications include small
cells, CPEs, repeaters, routers and IoT devices.
RF
Components for 5G sub-6GHz NR Applications
With the increase of new bands and applications expected for 5G
technology, TDK has developed new RF components for 5G sub-6GHz NR
applications. The new n77, n78 and n79 bands are located in the 3.3GHz
to 5GHz spectrum and require new component solutions. TDK has developed
baluns, couplers, diplexers, triplexers, and filtering solutions for
these new bands in both LTCC and thin-film versions. These new
components can be used for applications ranging from NB IoT FEMs to base
stations.
Circulators/Isolators
for Infrastructure Application
TDK has a wide portfolio of circulators and isolators for use in
cellular bands. New circulators and isolators are currently being
developed for use in the new 5G sub-6GHz NR 3.5GHz and 5GHz bands. The
circulators and isolators are available in a wide range of sizes to
support variations in outputs, band frequencies, shape, terminal
structure and power levels from 2.5W to 150W. Their main applications
include base stations, repeaters, small cell and power amplifier systems.
New
Auto-Grade RF Components
TDK will introduce the new ZDE Series, an AEC-Q200 compliant RF
components, which provide high performance and reliability for safety
critical applications that can operate extreme operating environments.
The series supports LTE, WLAN, Bluetooth, V2X, DSRC and other
technologies. Applications include multi-connected cars, ADAS,
telematics, infotainment and smart keys.
RF
Components for cellular / WLAN / Bluetooth
TDK’s ever-growing portfolio of RF components includes filters,
diplexers, triplexers, baluns, couplers and chip antennas. These
components are used in a wide range of products for cellular, LTE, WLAN
or Bluetooth applications. TDK has more than 20 years of experience with
RF components in this space with each component has unique requirements
and developed in close relations with industry-leading chipset vendors.
Application Specific Development Kits and E-books
TDK will be showcasing development kits and e-books targeted for
specific applications, including:
-
WLAN / BT (2.4GHz / 5GHz)
-
LTE / Cellular Development Kits
-
RF Components for 5G sub-6GHz NR Applications
-
Circulators / Isolators for Infrastructure Applications
About TDK Corporation
TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan.
It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in
electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features
passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film
capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and
protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and
sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS
sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices,
magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product
brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK
focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and
communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer
electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing
locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South
America. In fiscal 2019, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and
employed about 105,000 people worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005103/en/