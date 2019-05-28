Log in
TDK CORP

(6762)
TDK : Brings Latest in RF Technology Innovation to IMS 2019

05/28/2019 | 08:03am EDT

  • TDK solutions range from filters, diplexers, couplers, antennas, circulators/isolators, RF Inductors and more.

TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) will display variety of products from its portfolio of RF technologies, applicable for multiple industries including automotive, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), communications and industrial equipment at booth #778 at the International Microwave Symposium exhibition June 4-6, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. Products to be showcased include state-of-the-art LTCC antennas, filters, diplexers, triplexers, couplers, baluns and more.

With the growing demand for RF Solutions across industries, TDK’s extensive portfolio of RF technologies aims to complement the leading electronics company’s existing roster of electronic components in providing a comprehensive solution for design engineers.

TDK product highlights include:

New High Performance RF Components for mmWave Applications

TDK is introducing the first in a planned series of mmWave components for use in 5G applications. These components were realized due to TDK's new material development, innovative design and state-of-the-art manufacturing process. The line-up will include filters, antennas, baluns, couplers, power dividers and combiner products for n257, n258, n260, and n261. The first frequencies to be introduced are 28GHz and 39GHz with additional frequencies to follow. Applications include small cells, CPEs, repeaters, routers and IoT devices.

RF Components for 5G sub-6GHz NR Applications

With the increase of new bands and applications expected for 5G technology, TDK has developed new RF components for 5G sub-6GHz NR applications. The new n77, n78 and n79 bands are located in the 3.3GHz to 5GHz spectrum and require new component solutions. TDK has developed baluns, couplers, diplexers, triplexers, and filtering solutions for these new bands in both LTCC and thin-film versions. These new components can be used for applications ranging from NB IoT FEMs to base stations.

Circulators/Isolators for Infrastructure Application

TDK has a wide portfolio of circulators and isolators for use in cellular bands. New circulators and isolators are currently being developed for use in the new 5G sub-6GHz NR 3.5GHz and 5GHz bands. The circulators and isolators are available in a wide range of sizes to support variations in outputs, band frequencies, shape, terminal structure and power levels from 2.5W to 150W. Their main applications include base stations, repeaters, small cell and power amplifier systems.

New Auto-Grade RF Components

TDK will introduce the new ZDE Series, an AEC-Q200 compliant RF components, which provide high performance and reliability for safety critical applications that can operate extreme operating environments. The series supports LTE, WLAN, Bluetooth, V2X, DSRC and other technologies. Applications include multi-connected cars, ADAS, telematics, infotainment and smart keys.

RF Components for cellular / WLAN / Bluetooth

TDK’s ever-growing portfolio of RF components includes filters, diplexers, triplexers, baluns, couplers and chip antennas. These components are used in a wide range of products for cellular, LTE, WLAN or Bluetooth applications. TDK has more than 20 years of experience with RF components in this space with each component has unique requirements and developed in close relations with industry-leading chipset vendors.

Application Specific Development Kits and E-books

TDK will be showcasing development kits and e-books targeted for specific applications, including:

  • WLAN / BT (2.4GHz / 5GHz)
  • LTE / Cellular Development Kits
  • RF Components for 5G sub-6GHz NR Applications
  • Circulators / Isolators for Infrastructure Applications

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2019, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.


© Business Wire 2019
