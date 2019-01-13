Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  TDK Corp    6762   JP3538800008

TDK CORP (6762)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TDK : Coursa Retail announces the world's first infrastructure-free store associate efficiency monitoring solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2019 | 09:01am EST

  • Rapidly scales to thousands of stores
  • Delivers in-aisle insights with meter-level precision
  • Provides detailed activity analytics by aisle and department
  • Shows real-time insights into interactions between shoppers and associates
  • Utilizes store-issued or BYOD smartphones and Android-based barcode scanners with appropriate sensors

TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announces store associate efficiency monitoring now available in Coursa Retail, the world’s first infrastructure-free solution for in-store shopper behavior analytics.

Coursa’s innovative approach eliminates the need for storewide beacons, dense WiFi, cameras and any other costly infrastructure-based methods, to enable rapid and cost-effective scaling to hundreds or thousands of stores.

Coursa’s associate efficiency capabilities enable retailers to monitor metrics such as percentage of time on floor versus back room, aisles/departments visited per shift, time spent per aisle/department, inactivity, distance walked, interactivity among associates, and between associates and shoppers, with meter-level precision.

Coursa Retail’s mobile SDK and cloud analytics platform uses smartphone motion sensors (gyroscope and accelerometer) and retail apps to capture in-store path insights from shoppers and store associates.

“Coursa now offers retailers a comprehensive, no-compromise, in-store behavior data platform covering both shoppers and store associates,” said Mike Housholder, Senior Director of Coursa Business Development, TDK. “Coursa customers access valuable insights quickly and cost effectively, without requiring additional expensive capital equipment and installation labor costs.”

Coursa Retail is optimized for mass retail, superstore, grocery, pharmacy and home improvement store formats.

Coursa Retail’s shopper and store associate solutions are available now. Coursa Retail is exhibiting at the NRF 2019, Booth #2842, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City, from January 13-15. For additional information or to arrange a meeting, please visit http://www.coursaretail.com or contact us at sales@coursaretail.com.

Glossary

  • BYOD: Bring Your Own Device
  • SDK: Software Development Kit

Main applications

  • Improve offline attribution by tracking in-store shoppers to the shelf.
  • Identify in-store missed conversions by tracking all products/categories visited by shoppers instore.
  • Improve personalization by recording a shopper’s entire walking path and category engagement across all store visits.
  • Measure store performance by aggregating all shopper department and category traffic data through stores.
  • Monitor associate efficiency by measuring activity levels and where they spend in-store time.

Key features

  • Rapidly scale shopper and associate behavior tracking capability to thousands of stores
  • In-aisle insights with meter-level precision
  • Detailed analytics on shopper and associate activity by aisle and department
  • Real-time insight into shopper and associate interactions
  • Monitor associates using smartphones (store-issued or BYOD) and Android-based barcode scanners with appropriate sensors

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2018, TDK posted total sales of USD 12 billion and employed about 103,000 people worldwide.

About InvenSense

InvenSense, Inc., a TDK Group company, is a world leading provider of MEMS sensor platforms. InvenSense’s vision of Sensing Everything® targets the consumer electronics and industrial areas with integrated Motion, Sound, and Ultrasonic solutions. InvenSense’s solutions combine MEMS (micro electrical mechanical systems) sensors, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses, microphones, and ultrasonic 3D-sensing with proprietary algorithms and firmware that intelligently process, synthesize, and calibrate the output of sensors, maximizing performance and accuracy. InvenSense’s motion tracking, ultrasonic, audio, fingerprint, location platforms and services can be found in Mobile, Wearables, Smart Home, Industrial, Automotive, and IoT products. InvenSense became part of the MEMS Sensors Business Group within the newly formed Sensor Systems Business Company of TDK Corporation in 2017. In February of 2018, Chirp Microsystems joined the InvenSense family through its acquisition by TDK. InvenSense is headquartered in San Jose, California and has offices worldwide. For more information, go to www.invensense.com.

You can download this text
http://www.invensense.com/news-media/coursa-retail-announces-the-worlds-first-infrastructure-free-store-associate-efficiency-monitoring-solution


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TDK CORP
09:01aTDK : Coursa Retail announces the world's first infrastructure-free store associ..
BU
01/10TDK : Honors Digi-Key for Best Global Performance
AQ
01/10Nikkei's three-day winning streak ended by profit-taking as yen firms
RE
01/09TDK : subsidiary TDK-Lambda acquires Nextys SA to expand presence in DIN rail po..
PU
01/08MEMS SENSORS : TDK MEMS extends automotive motion sensor solutions improving nav..
PU
01/08MEMS SENSORS : Chirp Microsystems and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. collaborate to..
PU
01/08MEMS SENSORS : TDK announces Coursa Drive, the world's first high-precision iner..
PU
01/08TDK : launches premium motion sensor optimized for optical and computational ima..
BU
01/08TDK : MEMS Extends Automotive Motion Sensor Solutions Improving Navigation Throu..
BU
01/08TDK : Chirp Microsystems and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. collaborate to bring in..
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 417 B
EBIT 2019 121 B
Net income 2019 83 563 M
Debt 2019 272 B
Yield 2019 2,08%
P/E ratio 2019 11,39
P/E ratio 2020 9,46
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 972 B
Chart TDK CORP
Duration : Period :
TDK Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TDK CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 13 191  JPY
Spread / Average Target 76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigenao Ishiguro President & Representative Director
Makoto Sumita Chairman
Tetsuji Yamanishi Representative Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Dai Matsuoka Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Seiji Osaka Manager & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TDK CORP1.08%9 067
KEYENCE CORPORATION0.19%62 543
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-1.37%40 244
EMERSON ELECTRIC3.80%38 446
NIDEC CORPORATION3.49%33 721
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.6.63%33 546
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.