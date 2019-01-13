TDK : Coursa Retail announces the world's first infrastructure-free store associate efficiency monitoring solution

TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announces store associate efficiency
monitoring now available in Coursa Retail, the world’s first
infrastructure-free solution for in-store shopper behavior analytics.
Coursa’s innovative approach eliminates the need for storewide beacons,
dense WiFi, cameras and any other costly infrastructure-based methods,
to enable rapid and cost-effective scaling to hundreds or thousands of
stores.
Coursa’s associate efficiency capabilities enable retailers to monitor
metrics such as percentage of time on floor versus back room,
aisles/departments visited per shift, time spent per aisle/department,
inactivity, distance walked, interactivity among associates, and between
associates and shoppers, with meter-level precision.
Coursa Retail’s mobile SDK and cloud analytics platform uses smartphone
motion sensors (gyroscope and accelerometer) and retail apps to capture
in-store path insights from shoppers and store associates.
“Coursa now offers retailers a comprehensive, no-compromise, in-store
behavior data platform covering both shoppers and store associates,”
said Mike Housholder, Senior Director of Coursa Business Development,
TDK. “Coursa customers access valuable insights quickly and cost
effectively, without requiring additional expensive capital equipment
and installation labor costs.”
Coursa Retail is optimized for mass retail, superstore, grocery,
pharmacy and home improvement store formats.
Coursa Retail’s shopper and store associate solutions are available now.
Coursa Retail is exhibiting at the NRF
2019, Booth #2842, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City,
from January 13-15. For additional information or to arrange a meeting,
please visit http://www.coursaretail.com
or contact us at sales@coursaretail.com.
Glossary
-
BYOD: Bring Your Own Device
-
SDK: Software Development Kit
Main applications
-
Improve offline attribution by tracking in-store shoppers to the shelf.
-
Identify in-store missed conversions by tracking all
products/categories visited by shoppers instore.
-
Improve personalization by recording a shopper’s entire walking path
and category engagement across all store visits.
-
Measure store performance by aggregating all shopper department and
category traffic data through stores.
-
Monitor associate efficiency by measuring activity levels and where
they spend in-store time.
Key features
-
Rapidly scale shopper and associate behavior tracking capability to
thousands of stores
-
In-aisle insights with meter-level precision
-
Detailed analytics on shopper and associate activity by aisle and
department
-
Real-time insight into shopper and associate interactions
-
Monitor associates using smartphones (store-issued or BYOD) and
Android-based barcode scanners with appropriate sensors
About TDK Corporation
TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan.
It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in
electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features
passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film
capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and
protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and
sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS
sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices,
magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product
brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK
focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and
communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer
electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing
locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South
America. In fiscal 2018, TDK posted total sales of USD 12 billion and
employed about 103,000 people worldwide.
About InvenSense
InvenSense, Inc., a TDK Group company, is a world leading provider of
MEMS sensor platforms. InvenSense’s vision of Sensing Everything®
targets the consumer electronics and industrial areas with integrated
Motion, Sound, and Ultrasonic solutions. InvenSense’s solutions combine
MEMS (micro electrical mechanical systems) sensors, such as
accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses, microphones, and ultrasonic
3D-sensing with proprietary algorithms and firmware that intelligently
process, synthesize, and calibrate the output of sensors, maximizing
performance and accuracy. InvenSense’s motion tracking, ultrasonic,
audio, fingerprint, location platforms and services can be found in
Mobile, Wearables, Smart Home, Industrial, Automotive, and IoT products.
InvenSense became part of the MEMS Sensors Business Group within the
newly formed Sensor Systems Business Company of TDK Corporation in 2017.
In February of 2018, Chirp Microsystems joined the InvenSense family
through its acquisition by TDK. InvenSense is headquartered in San Jose,
California and has offices worldwide. For more information, go to www.invensense.com.
