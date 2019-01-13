TDK : Coursa Retail announces the world's first infrastructure-free store associate efficiency monitoring solution

TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announces store associate efficiency monitoring now available in Coursa Retail, the world’s first infrastructure-free solution for in-store shopper behavior analytics.

Coursa’s innovative approach eliminates the need for storewide beacons, dense WiFi, cameras and any other costly infrastructure-based methods, to enable rapid and cost-effective scaling to hundreds or thousands of stores.

Coursa’s associate efficiency capabilities enable retailers to monitor metrics such as percentage of time on floor versus back room, aisles/departments visited per shift, time spent per aisle/department, inactivity, distance walked, interactivity among associates, and between associates and shoppers, with meter-level precision.

Coursa Retail’s mobile SDK and cloud analytics platform uses smartphone motion sensors (gyroscope and accelerometer) and retail apps to capture in-store path insights from shoppers and store associates.

“Coursa now offers retailers a comprehensive, no-compromise, in-store behavior data platform covering both shoppers and store associates,” said Mike Housholder, Senior Director of Coursa Business Development, TDK. “Coursa customers access valuable insights quickly and cost effectively, without requiring additional expensive capital equipment and installation labor costs.”

Coursa Retail is optimized for mass retail, superstore, grocery, pharmacy and home improvement store formats.

Coursa Retail’s shopper and store associate solutions are available now. Coursa Retail is exhibiting at the NRF 2019, Booth #2842, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City, from January 13-15. For additional information or to arrange a meeting, please visit http://www.coursaretail.com or contact us at sales@coursaretail.com.

Glossary

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

SDK: Software Development Kit

Main applications

Improve offline attribution by tracking in-store shoppers to the shelf.

Identify in-store missed conversions by tracking all products/categories visited by shoppers instore.

Improve personalization by recording a shopper’s entire walking path and category engagement across all store visits.

Measure store performance by aggregating all shopper department and category traffic data through stores.

Monitor associate efficiency by measuring activity levels and where they spend in-store time.

Key features

Rapidly scale shopper and associate behavior tracking capability to thousands of stores

In-aisle insights with meter-level precision

Detailed analytics on shopper and associate activity by aisle and department

Real-time insight into shopper and associate interactions

Monitor associates using smartphones (store-issued or BYOD) and Android-based barcode scanners with appropriate sensors

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2018, TDK posted total sales of USD 12 billion and employed about 103,000 people worldwide.

About InvenSense

InvenSense, Inc., a TDK Group company, is a world leading provider of MEMS sensor platforms. InvenSense’s vision of Sensing Everything® targets the consumer electronics and industrial areas with integrated Motion, Sound, and Ultrasonic solutions. InvenSense’s solutions combine MEMS (micro electrical mechanical systems) sensors, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses, microphones, and ultrasonic 3D-sensing with proprietary algorithms and firmware that intelligently process, synthesize, and calibrate the output of sensors, maximizing performance and accuracy. InvenSense’s motion tracking, ultrasonic, audio, fingerprint, location platforms and services can be found in Mobile, Wearables, Smart Home, Industrial, Automotive, and IoT products. InvenSense became part of the MEMS Sensors Business Group within the newly formed Sensor Systems Business Company of TDK Corporation in 2017. In February of 2018, Chirp Microsystems joined the InvenSense family through its acquisition by TDK. InvenSense is headquartered in San Jose, California and has offices worldwide. For more information, go to www.invensense.com.

You can download this text

http://www.invensense.com/news-media/coursa-retail-announces-the-worlds-first-infrastructure-free-store-associate-efficiency-monitoring-solution

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190113005030/en/