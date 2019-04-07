Log in
TDK : Determination of details regarding the specific terms of Stock Acquisition Rights as Stock Options for a Stock-Linked Compensation Plan

04/07/2019 | 08:13pm EDT

April 8, 2019

TDK Corporation (the 'Company') has announced the determination of the details regarding the specific terms of stock acquisition rights as stock options for a stock-linked compensation plan for Directors and Corporate Officers. The specific terms of these stock acquisition rights were resolved by a resolution of the Company's Board of Directors on March 26, 2019.

  1. Total number of stock acquisition rights
    187
    The number of shares to be allotted to each stock acquisition right is 100 shares.
  2. Number of stock acquisition rights allotted and number of eligible persons
    39 stock acquisition rights will be allotted to 3 Directors (excluding Outside Directors) and 148 stock acquisition rights will be allotted to 15 Corporate Officers.
  3. Amount to be paid for stock acquisition rights
    ¥856,200 for each stock acquisition right
    ¥8,562 for each share
  4. Class and number of shares subject to the stock acquisition rights
    18,700 shares of the Company's common stock
  5. Amount of assets to be invested when exercising stock acquisition rights
    ¥100 for each stock acquisition right
    ¥1 for each share

Disclaimer

TDK Corporation published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 00:12:01 UTC
