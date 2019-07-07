Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  TDK Corp    6762   JP3538800008

TDK CORP

(6762)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TDK : Determination of details regarding the specific terms of Stock Acquisition Rights as Stock Options for a Stock-Linked Compensation Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 07:58pm EDT

July 8, 2019

TDK Corporation (the 'Company') has announced the determination of the details regarding the specific terms of stock acquisition rights as stock options for a stock-linked compensation plan for Directors (excluding Outside Directors). The specific terms of these stock acquisition rights were resolved by a resolution of the Company's Board of Directors on June 19, 2019.

  1. Total number of stock acquisition rights
    32
    The number of shares to be allotted to each stock acquisition right is 100 shares.
  2. Number of stock acquisition rights allotted and number of eligible persons
    32 stock acquisition rights will be allotted to 1 Director.
  3. Amount to be paid for stock acquisition rights
    ¥780,000 for each stock acquisition right
    ¥7,800 for each share
  4. Class and number of shares subject to the stock acquisition rights
    3,200 shares of the Company's common stock
  5. Amount of assets to be invested when exercising stock acquisition rights
    ¥100 for each stock acquisition right
    ¥1 for each share

Disclaimer

TDK Corporation published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2019 23:57:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TDK CORP
07:58pTDK : Determination of details regarding the specific terms of Stock Acquisition..
PU
07/02TDK : Showcases AFM 15 Flip Chip GGI Die Bonder and PLP Load Port at SEMICON Wes..
BU
07/01TDK : Announces Corporate Venture Entity to Invest in Early Stage Material Scien..
BU
06/27CATL invests US$2b in European battery plant
AQ
06/26TDK : named 2019 best of sensors award winner in multiple categories
BU
06/25TDK : announces worldwide availability of MEMS-based “sonar on a silicon c..
BU
06/19TDK : to Showcase Solutions for Automotive, IoT, AR/VR, and Consumer Electronics..
BU
06/18TDK : TMR-based closed-loop sensor for high-current coreless applications
BU
05/28TDK : Brings Latest in RF Technology Innovation to IMS 2019
BU
05/13TDK : Hosts Youth Initiative at IAAF World Relays Yokohama 2019
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 404 B
EBIT 2020 118 B
Net income 2020 85 465 M
Debt 2020 69 962 M
Yield 2020 2,06%
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
EV / Sales2021 0,76x
Capitalization 1 090 B
Chart TDK CORP
Duration : Period :
TDK Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TDK CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 11 047  JPY
Last Close Price 8 630  JPY
Spread / Highest target 79,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigenao Ishiguro President & Representative Director
Makoto Sumita Chairman
Tetsuji Yamanishi Representative Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Dai Matsuoka Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Seiji Osaka Manager & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TDK CORP16.31%10 040
KEYENCE CORPORATION26.77%75 708
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE30.11%47 612
EMERSON ELECTRIC10.78%40 196
NIDEC CORPORATION24.59%40 111
EATON CORPORATION PLC19.90%34 614
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About