TDK : Determination of details regarding the specific terms of Stock Acquisition Rights as Stock Options for a Stock-Linked Compensation Plan

July 8, 2019
TDK Corporation (the 'Company') has announced the determination of the details regarding the specific terms of stock acquisition rights as stock options for a stock-linked compensation plan for Directors (excluding Outside Directors). The specific terms of these stock acquisition rights were resolved by a resolution of the Company's Board of Directors on June 19, 2019.
-
Total number of stock acquisition rights
32
The number of shares to be allotted to each stock acquisition right is 100 shares.
-
Number of stock acquisition rights allotted and number of eligible persons
32 stock acquisition rights will be allotted to 1 Director.
-
Amount to be paid for stock acquisition rights
¥780,000 for each stock acquisition right
¥7,800 for each share
-
Class and number of shares subject to the stock acquisition rights
3,200 shares of the Company's common stock
-
Amount of assets to be invested when exercising stock acquisition rights
¥100 for each stock acquisition right
¥1 for each share
