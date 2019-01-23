TDK : New state-of-the-art building at TDK Technical Center in Chiba, Japan

Promoting creation of customer value creation, Kotozukuri (integrated solutions) based on R&D's new building, where cutting-edge materials are being developed

January 23, 2019

TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) announces that it completed the construction of a new building on the premises of TDK Technical Center, which is located in Ichikawa-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan.

The new building at TDK Technical Center was constructed with the aim of improving the development environment for the creation of new products as TDK's core global R&D site. The company strives to advance its existing materials and parts technology, and at the same time aims to accelerate the development of new core businesses, such as solutions for sensors and actuators and energy units.

TDK is currently promoting solutions that realize the ideas proposed based on Kotozukuri (integrated solutions) through Monozukuri (manufacturing excellence) to contribute to an affluent society through electronics. TDK will continue to strive to achieve further innovation and create value for customers through the delivery of outstanding quality products and services, by utilizing the diverse global resources.

The overview of the new building at TDK Technical Center is as described below:

1.Location: 2-15-7, Ohwada, Ichikawa-city, Chiba, 272‐8558 2.Total floor area: about 14,439.25 square meters 3.Structure of the building: 5 stories 4.Start of construction: June 2017 5.Start of operation: February 4, 2019

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2018, TDK posted total sales of USD 12 billion and employed about 103,000 people worldwide.

