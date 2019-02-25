TDK : Smartphone cameras get boost from TDK's new image stabilization software controller, designed for Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platforms

TDK Corporation’s (TSE:6762) group company, InvenSense, Inc., announces the launch of the industry’s first SMA OIS software controller specifically designed to leverage the Qualcomm® Sensor Execution Environment, and enable the adoption of premium optics in smartphone cameras for Android Flagship. The solution leverages TDK SMA actuators and TDK’s latest 6-axis CORONA premium motion sensors to provide a software controller based on CML’s innovative SMA image stabilization designs and control logic.

“Unlike other OIS solutions that require a dedicated OIS controller chip, the advantage of TDK’s SMA software controller is that it avoids the need for such a dedicated OIS controller chip,” said Lars Johnsson, senior director of Product Marketing, InvenSense, a TDK Group Company. “This reduces the cost and complexity of developing and commercializing SMA OIS solutions and enables OEMs to accelerate their next-generation imaging flagship launches on select Snapdragon mobile platforms that support the Qualcomm Sensor Execution Environment.”

“We are focused on offering the highest performance and most feature-rich Snapdragon mobile platforms to our global OEM customer base,” said Manvinder Singh, VP for Snapdragon Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We have created the Qualcomm® Software Accelerator Program in that spirit, to enable industry leaders like TDK, to provide innovative solutions that work with our Snapdragon mobile platforms. We’re excited that InvenSense has taken advantage of the Qualcomm Software Accelerator Program to develop its SMA OIS software controller for the Qualcomm Sensor Execution Environment framework.”

“This is a further endorsement of our longstanding partnership with TDK, with whom we work closely to provide our SMA technology and the associated software control algorithms for use in TDK’s SMA OIS SW controller,” said Andy Osmant, managing director at CML. “The launch of the new SMA OIS controller will accelerate the adoption of our SMA technology across smartphone OEMs.”

TDK and its group companies are offering a comprehensive portfolio of sensors, electronic components and solutions for mobile platforms, and will be at MWC19. The new SMA OIS software controller solution will be showcased in conjunction with CML, and demonstrations are available February 25-28 in the executive meeting rooms #219Ex and #217Ex, Hall 2, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain. To schedule press and partner meetings at the show, contact pr@invensense.com. Please visit: www.invensense.com or contact InvenSense Sales at sales@invensense.com for more information.

Glossary

OIS: Optical Image Stabilization

SMA: Shape Memory Alloy

6-Axis: 3-Axis Gyroscope + 3-Axis Accelerometer

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK’s comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2018, TDK posted total sales of USD 12 billion and employed about 103,000 people worldwide.

About InvenSense

InvenSense, Inc., a TDK Group company, is a world leading provider of MEMS sensor platforms. InvenSense’s vision of Sensing Everything® targets the consumer electronics and industrial areas with integrated Motion, Sound, and Ultrasonic solutions. InvenSense’s solutions combine MEMS (micro electrical mechanical systems) sensors, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses, microphones, and ultrasonic 3D-sensing with proprietary algorithms and firmware that intelligently process, synthesize, and calibrate the output of sensors, maximizing performance and accuracy. InvenSense’s motion tracking, ultrasonic, audio, fingerprint, location platforms and services can be found in Mobile, Wearables, Smart Home, Industrial, Automotive, and IoT products. InvenSense became part of the MEMS Sensors Business Group within the newly formed Sensor Systems Business Company of TDK Corporation in 2017. In February of 2018, Chirp Microsystems joined the InvenSense family through its acquisition by TDK. InvenSense is headquartered in San Jose, California and has offices worldwide. For more information, go to www.invensense.com.

About Cambridge Mechatronics Limited

Cambridge Mechatronics Limited (CML) is an industry leading engineering company specializing in designing miniature motors (actuators) which utilize smart materials – specifically Shape Memory Alloy (SMA). CML’s actuators are the size of a human hair and can be controlled to the accuracy of the wavelength of light. These actuators are particularly suited to applications that require high levels of precision and force, in a compact and lightweight design.

CML provides TDK with SMA actuator designs and software control algorithms. The software control algorithms, which are integrated in TDK’s SMA OIS SW controller, enable the actuator to move, control and precisely position components within smartphone cameras to deliver better image quality.

The Company is headquartered in Cambridge but has an established presence in Asia, with offices in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Taipei and Seoul.

https://www.cambridgemechatronics.com/

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Software Accelerator Program is a program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm Sensor Execution Environment are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

