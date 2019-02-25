TDK : Smartphone cameras get boost from TDK's new image stabilization software controller, designed for Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile Platforms

TDK Corporation’s (TSE:6762) group company, InvenSense, Inc., announces
the launch of the industry’s first SMA OIS software controller
specifically designed to leverage the Qualcomm® Sensor Execution
Environment, and enable the adoption of premium optics in smartphone
cameras for Android Flagship. The solution leverages TDK SMA actuators
and TDK’s latest 6-axis CORONA premium motion sensors to provide a
software controller based on CML’s innovative SMA image stabilization
designs and control logic.
“Unlike other OIS solutions that require a dedicated OIS controller
chip, the advantage of TDK’s SMA software controller is that it avoids
the need for such a dedicated OIS controller chip,” said Lars Johnsson,
senior director of Product Marketing, InvenSense, a TDK Group Company.
“This reduces the cost and complexity of developing and commercializing
SMA OIS solutions and enables OEMs to accelerate their next-generation
imaging flagship launches on select Snapdragon mobile platforms that
support the Qualcomm Sensor Execution Environment.”
“We are focused on offering the highest performance and most
feature-rich Snapdragon mobile platforms to our global OEM customer
base,” said Manvinder Singh, VP for Snapdragon Product Management,
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We have created the Qualcomm® Software
Accelerator Program in that spirit, to enable industry leaders like TDK,
to provide innovative solutions that work with our Snapdragon mobile
platforms. We’re excited that InvenSense has taken advantage of the
Qualcomm Software Accelerator Program to develop its SMA OIS software
controller for the Qualcomm Sensor Execution Environment framework.”
“This is a further endorsement of our longstanding partnership with TDK,
with whom we work closely to provide our SMA technology and the
associated software control algorithms for use in TDK’s SMA OIS SW
controller,” said Andy Osmant, managing director at CML. “The
launch of the new SMA OIS controller will accelerate the adoption of our
SMA technology across smartphone OEMs.”
TDK and its group companies are offering a comprehensive portfolio of
sensors, electronic components and solutions for mobile platforms, and
will be at MWC19.
The new SMA OIS software controller solution will be showcased in
conjunction with CML, and demonstrations are available February 25-28 in
the executive meeting rooms #219Ex and #217Ex, Hall 2, Fira Gran Via,
Glossary
-
OIS: Optical Image Stabilization
-
SMA: Shape Memory Alloy
-
6-Axis: 3-Axis Gyroscope + 3-Axis Accelerometer
About TDK Corporation
TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan.
It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in
electronic and magnetic products. TDK’s comprehensive portfolio features
passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film
capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and
protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and
sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS
sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices,
magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product
brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK
focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and
communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer
electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing
locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South
America. In fiscal 2018, TDK posted total sales of USD 12 billion and
employed about 103,000 people worldwide.
About InvenSense
InvenSense, Inc., a TDK Group company, is a world leading provider of
MEMS sensor platforms. InvenSense’s vision of Sensing Everything®
targets the consumer electronics and industrial areas with integrated
Motion, Sound, and Ultrasonic solutions. InvenSense’s solutions combine
MEMS (micro electrical mechanical systems) sensors, such as
accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses, microphones, and ultrasonic
3D-sensing with proprietary algorithms and firmware that intelligently
process, synthesize, and calibrate the output of sensors, maximizing
performance and accuracy. InvenSense’s motion tracking, ultrasonic,
audio, fingerprint, location platforms and services can be found in
Mobile, Wearables, Smart Home, Industrial, Automotive, and IoT products.
InvenSense became part of the MEMS Sensors Business Group within the
newly formed Sensor Systems Business Company of TDK Corporation in 2017.
In February of 2018, Chirp Microsystems joined the InvenSense family
through its acquisition by TDK. InvenSense is headquartered in San Jose,
California and has offices worldwide. For more information, go to www.invensense.com.
About Cambridge Mechatronics Limited
Cambridge Mechatronics Limited (CML) is an industry leading engineering
company specializing in designing miniature motors (actuators) which
utilize smart materials – specifically Shape Memory Alloy (SMA). CML’s
actuators are the size of a human hair and can be controlled to the
accuracy of the wavelength of light. These actuators are particularly
suited to applications that require high levels of precision and force,
in a compact and lightweight design.
CML provides TDK with SMA actuator designs and software control
algorithms. The software control algorithms, which are integrated in
TDK’s SMA OIS SW controller, enable the actuator to move, control and
precisely position components within smartphone cameras to deliver
better image quality.
The Company is headquartered in Cambridge but has an established
presence in Asia, with offices in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Taipei
and Seoul.
https://www.cambridgemechatronics.com/
Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated,
registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Software
Accelerator Program is a program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or
its subsidiaries.
Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm Sensor Execution Environment are
products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
