TDK : sensors enhance the new purpose-built Qualcomm® Robotics RB3 platform for consumer, enterprise and industrial robot manufacturers and developers

TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announced it is working with Qualcomm
Technologies, Inc. through its group company, InvenSense, to contribute
a product portfolio of MEMS motion and audio sensor solutions to the new
Qualcomm Robotics RB3 Platform. Based on the Qualcomm® SDA/SDM845
system-on-chip (SoC), the Qualcomm Robotics RB3 platform is a
comprehensive, highly optimized set of hardware, software and tools
designed to help manufacturers and developers create advanced consumer,
enterprise and industrial robotics products.
The Qualcomm Robotics RB3 platform will support InvenSense’s 6-axis IMUs
(3-axis gyroscope and 3-axis accelerometer), capacitive barometric
pressure sensor, and multi-mode digital microphones. The Qualcomm
Robotics RB3 Platform also integrates two InvenSense IMU sensors able to
quantify external real-time clock measurements to provide a high degree
of precision, and includes support for ultra-low noise, industry leading
relative accuracy pressure sensor capable of measuring 10 cm of
elevation difference. The RB3 platform also integrates InvenSense
microphones which bring both high SNR and high AOP. Multi-mode
microphones are ideal in ‘AlwaysOn’ robotic applications where low
power, high fidelity, tight sensitivity matching and high acoustic
overload point (AOP) are important.
“The Qualcomm Robotics RB3 Platform provides a new platform for the
development of innovative new robotics products,” said Dev Singh,
director of business development and head of autonomous robotics, drones
and intelligent machines at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The platform
takes full advantage of InvenSense’s high-performance sensors - sensors
that are important for many applications in robotics, from industrial
robots to enterprise service bots to personal consumer products. A
development kit based on the Qualcomm Robotics RB3 Platform is available
for purchase now from Thundercomm.”
“TDK provides many of the best motion and audio sensors available on the
market today, and their inclusion in the Qualcomm Robotics RB3 platform
will reduce the barrier-to-entry for consumer, enterprise, and
industrial robot makers, while maximizing their opportunities to
innovate with a wide range of sensor solutions enabling quick design and
development of smart effective solutions,” said Nicolas Sauvage, Senior
Director, Ecosystem at TDK-InvenSense. “Contributing high-performance
sensors to the next wave of robotics innovations on Qualcomm Robotics
RB3 platform showcases TDK-InvenSense’s commitment to new developing
market segments.”
TDK and its group companies are offering a comprehensive portfolio of
sensors, electronic components and solutions and will be at Mobile
World Congress 2019, February 25-28 and 2019
Embedded World, February 26-28 showcasing the TDK technologies,
along with a comprehensive portfolio of sensors, electronic components
and solutions for mobile, wearables, AR/VR, automotive, IoT and
industrial applications.
show, contact pr@invensense.com.
Please visit: www.invensense.com
or contact InvenSense Sales at sales@invensense.com
for more information.
Glossary
-
6-Axis: 3-Axis Gyroscope + 3-Axis Accelerometer
-
IMU: Inertial Measuring Unit
-
Pressure Sensor: Capacitive barometric measuring device
-
MEMS: Micro Electrical Mechanical Systems
Main applications
-
Industrial Robotics
-
Consumer Robotics
-
Drone
Key features and benefits:
-
Ultra-low noise and exceptional relative accuracy
-
Ultra-low power
-
Best gyroscope temperature stability
About TDK Corporation
TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan.
It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in
electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features
passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film
capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and
protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and
sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS
sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices,
magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product
brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK
focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and
communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer
electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing
locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South
America. In fiscal 2018, TDK posted total sales of USD 12 billion and
employed about 103,000 people worldwide.
About InvenSense
InvenSense, Inc., a TDK Group company, is a world leading provider of
MEMS sensor platforms. InvenSense’s vision of Sensing Everything®
targets the consumer electronics and industrial areas with integrated
Motion, Sound, and Ultrasonic solutions. InvenSense’s solutions combine
MEMS (micro electrical mechanical systems) sensors, such as
accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses, microphones, and ultrasonic
3D-sensing with proprietary algorithms and firmware that intelligently
process, synthesize, and calibrate the output of sensors, maximizing
performance and accuracy. InvenSense’s motion tracking, ultrasonic,
audio, fingerprint, location platforms and services can be found in
Mobile, Wearables, Smart Home, Industrial, Automotive, and IoT products.
InvenSense became part of the MEMS Sensors Business Group within the
newly formed Sensor Systems Business Company of TDK Corporation in 2017.
In February of 2018, Chirp Microsystems joined the InvenSense family
through its acquisition by TDK. InvenSense is headquartered in San Jose,
California and has offices worldwide. For more information, go to www.invensense.com.
Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the
United States and other countries.
Qualcomm Robotics Platform and Qualcomm SDA/SDM845 system-on-chip
(SoC) are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its
subsidiaries.
