TDK : subsidiary TDK-Lambda acquires Nextys SA to expand presence in DIN rail power supply market

TDK-Lambda will strengthen its position in the fast growing DIN rail power supply business

DIN rail power supplies are a fast growing segment in industrial control equipment modules; expanding to other segments such as medical and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

January 9, 2019

TDK Corporation (TSE 6762, President and CEO: Shigenao Ishiguro, hereinafter 'TDK') announces that TDK's wholly-owned subsidiary TDK-Lambda Corporation has acquired Nextys SA (Headquarters: Quartino, Switzerland, hereinafter 'Nextys'), to which TDK-Lambda will make Nextys a wholly-owned subsidiary.*1

Nextys designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of DIN rail power supplies and accessories, which complement TDK-Lambda's product portfolio. 'DIN rail' is an equipment mounting system commonly found in industrial control equipment modules. Through the acquisition TDK-Lambda will strengthen its market position in the fast growing DIN rail power supply business.

The advent of Industry 4.0 and the Smart Factory is expanding the market for high reliability DIN rail power supplies. Also the convenience of the DIN rail mounting standard is driving adoption in other high end capital equipment segments including medical and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Additionally, the fast-developing renewable energy equipment market is driving further growth.

'We are pleased to welcome Nextys to the TDK family,' said Adam Rawicz, Managing Director, TDK-Lambda EMEA. 'The DIN rail power supply market is growing much faster than many other segments and the specialist expertise of the Nextys team will enhance our position as market leader in industrial power supplies. Also, our strong global sales channels will substantially increase the opportunities for Nextys products.'

'The inclusion of Nextys' innovative solutions for DIN rail powered equipment to the portfolio of TDK-Lambda, the market leader in industrial power supplies, will consolidate the prospect of development of this business for both players. Nextys' team is ready to bring its contribution to the enhancement of TDK presence in the DIN rail segment' said Marius Ciorica, CEO and founder of Nextys SA.

*1 This acquisition is being carried out by TDK-Lambda Germany GmbH, a group company of TDK - Lambda EMEA.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminium electrolytic and film capacitors, and magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2018, TDK posted total sales of USD 12 billion and employed about 103,000 people worldwide.

About TDK-Lambda Corporation

TDK-Lambda Corporation, a group company of TDK Corporation, is a leading global power supply company providing highly reliable power supplies for industrial equipment worldwide. TDK-Lambda Corporation meets the various needs of customers with our entire range of activities, from research and development through to manufacturing, sales, and service with bases in five key areas, covering Japan, Europe, America, China, and Asia.

For more details, please pay a visit to

About Nextys SA

Nextys is a technology driven company, founded in 1998 in Switzerland.

Its focus is to provide innovative solutions in the power electronics field.

Nextys is offering a wide range of power supplies and related products (e.g. back-up, protection and redundancy solutions). Up to date Nextys delivered >1 million units worldwide and achieved important market recognition, based on the originality of the design and the attractive cost/performance. Custom specific solutions with very demanding requirements are also provided. Flexibility, quick feedback, creative and innovative approaches are the solid basis of Nextys' culture, together with the traditional Swiss quality.

For more details please visit

