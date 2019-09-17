TDK : supports the 17th IAAF World Championships in Athletics in Doha with global promotion activities

September 17, 2019

TDK Corporation is supporting the 17th IAAF World Championships in Athletics (hereinafter the 'WCA') that will be held from September 27 to October 6 in Doha, the capital city of Qatar, as an official partner.

TDK has been an IAAF's Official Partner since the first edition was held in Helsinki, Finland, in 1983. TDK choose to support the IAAF, because TDK's corporate philosophy -'Contribute to culture and industry through creativity'- is in line with the IAAF's objective of contributing to society through expansion and development of the sport of athletics.

The 2019 WCA will be held principally at Khalifa International Stadium, which will also be a venue for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

During the event, approximately 3,000 top athletes from more than 200 countries, more than those who took part in the Olympics, will compete in 49 events. Past championships have seen many world records and thrilling drama, and for athletes, the WCA rankings are significant for Olympic qualification. All over the world, TDK supports athletes who are pushing their personal limits.

1．TDK's media activities across the globe.

Special TV programs on TBS and BS-TBS in Japan

TDK special promotion video via CNN.com, a global news media organization

Social media campaigns from the Corporate account

Special event page on the TDK website, explaining TDK's technologies and products that contribute to life and society, a photo gallery that conveys the thrilling experience of 2019 competition and a section escribing the relationship between TDK and the WCA

【URL】https://www.tdk.com/athletic/index.htm

2．TDK's main sponsoring activities at the Doha 2019 event are

Men's bib sponsor (Display of the TDK logo on number bibs)

Support for new world records

(TDK will present $100,000 to any male athlete, who sets a new world record)

Display of the TDK logo on the LED board installed at the 100-meter dash start line

Placement of LED-based advertising boards in the stadium

Placement of an in-field advertising board

Placement of advertising boards for road races (alongside the marathon and race-walk courses)

Showing of TDK corporate brand image 'Make It Attractive ' on the large screen in the stadium

3．History of TDK and the WCA

TDK has been sponsoring the WCA as an official partner since their inaugural event in Helsinki in 1983. Through this sponsorship of the WCA, TDK is performing activities to eagerly support athletes seeking to define their own futures through force of will and effort, displaying unrelenting commitment to achieving new records and personal improvement, a commitment in line with TDK's own corporate stance, defining its future through its unique expertise to contribute to society with new technologies.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2019, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.