Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  TDK Corporation    6762   JP3538800008

TDK CORPORATION

(6762)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Film capacitors: Robust power capacitors for the DC link

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 04:35am EST

TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) presents the new B2568* series of EPCOS MKP DC link power capacitors, which offer outstanding robustness under harsh environmental conditions. The new capacitors are designed for voltages of between 900 and 3000 V DC and cover a capacitance range from 50 to 4000 µF. Depending on type, the capacitors are dimensioned for currents of up to 100 A. The ESL values range from 35 to 80 nH. Capacitors with ESL values of less than 20 nH are available upon request.

Thanks to the polyurethane filling, the windings have a high mechanical stability within the hermetically sealed can. The capacitors comply with climate class C and pass a THB test (temperature, humidity, bias) at 85 °C, 85 percent relative humidity with a rated voltage applied for 1000 hours. Condensation up to a certain level on the capacitors during operation is also permissible. In addition, the new power capacitors meet all requirements concerning fire protection in rail vehicles according to EN 45545.

Thanks to their great robustness and the high rated voltages, these capacitors are particularly suitable for IGBT-based converters in traction applications, as well as medium-voltage drives.

Main applications

  • IGBT-based converters in traction applications
  • Medium-voltage drives

Main features and benefits

  • Voltage range from 900 to 3000 V DC
  • Capacitances from 50 to 4000 µF
  • Hermetically sealed design
  • Fire protection according to EN 45545

Further information on the products can be found under www.tdk-electronics.tdk.com/en/pec

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2019, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.

Disclaimer

TDK Corporation published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 09:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TDK CORPORATION
04:35aFILM CAPACITORS : Robust power capacitors for the DC link
PU
11/05EXHIBITIONS : TDK expands its product range towards medical applications and sho..
PU
10/31TDK CORPORATION : Half-year results
CO
10/31TDK CORPORATION : Slide show half-year results
CO
10/29ACTUATORS : PiezoListen™: Expanded lineup of ultra-thin piezo speakers wit..
PU
10/24TDK : announces InvenSense CTO as inductee to MSIG hall of fame
PU
10/16TDK : Ventures invests in micromobility company Wheels
BU
10/15FILM CAPACITORS : Compact form factors for DC link applications
PU
10/09TDK : 3D position Hall sensor HAL® 3900 with stray-field compensation and SPI in..
BU
10/09MAGNETIC SENSORS : 3D position Hall sensor HAL® 3900 with stray-field compensati..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 397 B
EBIT 2020 118 B
Net income 2020 85 005 M
Debt 2020 206 B
Yield 2020 1,56%
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,19x
EV / Sales2021 1,10x
Capitalization 1 455 B
Technical analysis trends TDK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 11 237,50  JPY
Last Close Price 11 520,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigenao Ishiguro President & Representative Director
Makoto Sumita Chairman
Tetsuji Yamanishi Representative Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Dai Matsuoka Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Seiji Osaka Manager & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TDK CORPORATION55.26%13 341
KEYENCE CORPORATION38.78%82 499
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE45.14%52 450
EMERSON ELECTRIC23.18%45 271
NIDEC CORPORATION36.63%43 786
EATON CORPORATION PLC32.83%37 702
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group