MEMS Sensors: TDK SmartBug™, intelligent multi-sensor IoT module, now available worldwide

July 15, 2020

TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announces worldwide availability of the InvenSense SmartBug, a compact, wireless multi-sensor solution designed for a plethora of commercial and consumer IoT applications. The out-of-the-box solution enables quick and easy access to reliable and smart sensor data without the need for programming, soldering or extra modifications. SmartBug is an all-in-one sensor module that integrates TDK's 6-axis IMU (gyroscope + accelerometer) with magnetometer, pressure, temperature, humidity and ultrasonic sensors, and high-precision algorithms. These algorithms include sensor fusion, HVAC filter monitoring, asset monitoring, gesture detection, activity classification, air mouse monitoring and smart door open/close detection.

The SmartBug module enables accurate and remote monitoring via both BLE and WiFi, and provides autonomous SD card data logging capability for IoT applications with large data volumes. With its small size, flat base and wireless features, the SmartBug is a perfect one-size-fits-all solution that can be stuck almost anywhere, from a simple door to an industrial robot, providing high-quality remote data collection.

'SmartBug will make the process of gathering intelligent multi-sensor data very simple and effective,' says Sahil Choudhary, Product Manager, Motion and Pressure Sensors - IoT, InvenSense, a TDK Group Company. 'This module is designed as the smallest complete IoT solution available to deliver quick and easy 'smart sensor data,' and is the perfect enabler for any product developer across consumer and commercial IoT applications.'

InvenSense partnerships with Nordic, AKM, Sensirion, and Espressif Systems provide an ecosystem set of components that enable multiple key features within the SmartBug module:

Nordic Semiconductor: Nordic's latest low-power MCU with BLE 5.2 acquires multi-sensor data from the SmartBug and runs all supported algorithms. It enables high-quality streaming of smart sensor data via both USB and BLE, and provides unique features such as OTA FW upgrade, and support for add-on cards with SD card logging and ultrasonic sensors.

Nordic's latest low-power MCU with BLE 5.2 acquires multi-sensor data from the SmartBug and runs all supported algorithms. It enables high-quality streaming of smart sensor data via both USB and BLE, and provides unique features such as OTA FW upgrade, and support for add-on cards with SD card logging and ultrasonic sensors. Espressif Systems: The WiFi chip from Espressif expands the wireless data streaming and logging capabilities of SmartBug to higher throughput (up to 2KHz) and longer ranges.

The WiFi chip from Espressif expands the wireless data streaming and logging capabilities of SmartBug to higher throughput (up to 2KHz) and longer ranges. AKM: AKM's magnetometer enables multiple features including compass data collection, 9-axis sensor fusion for accurate orientation heading, and magnetic anomaly detection for asset monitoring applications in SmartBug.

AKM's magnetometer enables multiple features including compass data collection, 9-axis sensor fusion for accurate orientation heading, and magnetic anomaly detection for asset monitoring applications in SmartBug. Sensirion: SmartBug leverages the Humidity and Temperature sensor from Sensirion for data streaming and logging, and humidity and temperature-based events for asset monitoring applications.

The all-in-one sensor solution is currently stocked at TDK's distribution partners including Arrow, Avnet, DigiKey, Mouser, Symmetry and Components Distributors Inc. (CDI). For additional information and collateral, please visit https://invensense.tdk.com/smartbug/ or contact InvenSense Sales at sales@invensense.com.

Glossary

BLE: Bluetooth Low Energy

IMU: Inertial Measurement Unit

SD Card: Secure Digital Card is a proprietary non-volatile memory card for use in portable devices

MEMS: Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems

Main applications

SmartBug addresses a wide range of IoT applications, including but not limited to:

Wearables

Hearables

Robotics

Smart Door Lock Detection

Asset Monitoring

HVAC Filter Monitoring

Air Mouse

Robotic Vacuum

Orientation detection

Patient Activity Monitoring (e.g., cervical analysis, balance control and gait analysis)

Smart Home

Smart Appliances

Features

Out-of-the-box, one-size-fits-all solution

Sensors: IMU, magnetometer, pressure, temperature, humidity and ultrasonic

Arm Cortex M4 MCU

Wireless connectivity: BLE and WIFI

Rechargeable battery (290 mAh)

USB interface

Wireless multi-sensor and multi-algorithm data streaming and logging using a Win 10 GUI

Autonomous data logging from multiple sensors on an SD card

Embedded motion sensor events such as Tap, Tilt, Raise to Wake, Pedometer, Wake on Motion

Dedicated sensor algorithm output data for multiple IoT applications

Key data

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately 'Attracting Tomorrow.' It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2020, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 107,000 people worldwide.

About InvenSense

InvenSense, Inc., a TDK Group company, is a world leading provider of MEMS sensor platforms. InvenSense's vision of Sensing Everything® targets the consumer electronics and industrial areas with integrated Motion, Sound, and Ultrasonic solutions. InvenSense's solutions combine MEMS (micro electrical mechanical systems) sensors, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses, microphones, and ultrasonic 3D-sensing with proprietary algorithms and firmware that intelligently process, synthesize, and calibrate the output of sensors, maximizing performance and accuracy. InvenSense's motion tracking, ultrasonic, audio, fingerprint, location platforms and services can be found in Mobile, Wearables, Smart Home, Industrial, Automotive, and IoT products. InvenSense became part of the MEMS Sensors Business Group within the newly formed Sensor Systems Business Company of TDK Corporation in 2017. In February of 2018, Chirp Microsystems joined the InvenSense family through its acquisition by TDK. InvenSense is headquartered in San Jose, California and has offices worldwide. For more information, go to invensense.tdk.com

