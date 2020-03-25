TDK : Announces Changes of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Log in
03/25/2020 | 04:08am EDT

March 25, 2020

TDK Corporation today announced that its Board of Directors has resolved to make the following changes to its Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members. The appointments of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members are subject to Shareholder approval at the General Shareholders Meeting to be held on June 23, 2020.

  1. Directors (retirement and new appointment)

    Retiring Director

    Kazumasa Yoshida* (Outside Director of Onkyo Corporation,
    Outside Director of CYBERDYNE Inc.,
    Outside Director of Mamezou Holdings Co., Ltd.,
    Outside Director of FreeBit Co., Ltd.)

    Director Candidate

    Kozue Nakayama* (President & CEO of Pacific Convention Plaza Yokohama,
    Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Imperial Hotel, LTD.)

    * Outside Directors

  2. Audit & Supervisory Board Members (no changes)

As a result of the above changes, the new Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member lineup as of June 23, 2020 will be as follows.

Representative Director Shigenao Ishiguro
Representative Director Tetsuji Yamanishi
Director Makoto Sumita
Director Seiji Osaka
Director Kazuhiko Ishimura*
(Chairman & Director of AGC Inc.,
Outside Director of IHI Corporation,
Outside Director of Nomura Holdings, Inc.)
Director Kazunori Yagi*
(Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of
Yokogawa Bridge Holdings Corporation,
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of
Sojitz Corporation)
Director Kozue Nakayama*
(President & CEO of
Pacific Convention Plaza Yokohama,
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of
Imperial Hotel, LTD.)

* Outside Directors



Audit & Supervisory Board Member Satoru Sueki
Audit & Supervisory Board Member Takakazu Momozuka
Audit & Supervisory Board Member Jun Ishii*
Audit & Supervisory Board Member Douglas K. Freeman*
(Principal of Law Offices of Douglas K. Freeman)
Audit & Supervisory Board Member Michiko Chiba*
(Principal of Chiba Certified Public Accountant Office,
Outside Director, Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
of CASIO COMPUTER CO.,Ltd.,
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of
DIC Corporation)

* Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members



*Information in the press releases is current on the date of the press announcement.

Contact Phone Mail
Mr. Kazushige Atsumi TDK Corporation +81 3 6778-1055 pr@jp.tdk.com


Disclaimer

TDK Corporation published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 08:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
