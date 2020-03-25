TDK : Announces Changes of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

March 25, 2020
TDK Corporation today announced that its Board of Directors has resolved to make the following changes to its Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members. The appointments of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members are subject to Shareholder approval at the General Shareholders Meeting to be held on June 23, 2020.
Directors (retirement and new appointment)
Retiring Director
Kazumasa Yoshida*
(Outside Director of Onkyo Corporation,
Outside Director of CYBERDYNE Inc.,
Outside Director of Mamezou Holdings Co., Ltd.,
Outside Director of FreeBit Co., Ltd.)
Director Candidate
Kozue Nakayama*
(President & CEO of Pacific Convention Plaza Yokohama,
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Imperial Hotel, LTD.)
* Outside Directors
Audit & Supervisory Board Members (no changes)
As a result of the above changes, the new Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member lineup as of June 23, 2020 will be as follows.
Representative Director
Shigenao Ishiguro
Representative Director
Tetsuji Yamanishi
Director
Makoto Sumita
Director
Seiji Osaka
Director
Kazuhiko Ishimura*
(Chairman & Director of AGC Inc.,
Outside Director of IHI Corporation,
Outside Director of Nomura Holdings, Inc.)
Director
Kazunori Yagi*
(Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of
Yokogawa Bridge Holdings Corporation,
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of
Sojitz Corporation)
Director
Kozue Nakayama*
(President & CEO of
Pacific Convention Plaza Yokohama,
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of
Imperial Hotel, LTD.)
* Outside Directors
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Satoru Sueki
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Takakazu Momozuka
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Jun Ishii*
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Douglas K. Freeman*
(Principal of Law Offices of Douglas K. Freeman)
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Michiko Chiba*
(Principal of Chiba Certified Public Accountant Office,
Outside Director, Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
of CASIO COMPUTER CO.,Ltd.,
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of
DIC Corporation)
* Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members
