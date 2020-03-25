TDK : Announces Changes of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

March 25, 2020

TDK Corporation today announced that its Board of Directors has resolved to make the following changes to its Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members. The appointments of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members are subject to Shareholder approval at the General Shareholders Meeting to be held on June 23, 2020.

Directors (retirement and new appointment) Retiring Director Kazumasa Yoshida* (Outside Director of Onkyo Corporation,

Outside Director of CYBERDYNE Inc.,

Outside Director of Mamezou Holdings Co., Ltd.,

Outside Director of FreeBit Co., Ltd.) Director Candidate Kozue Nakayama* (President & CEO of Pacific Convention Plaza Yokohama,

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Imperial Hotel, LTD.) * Outside Directors Audit & Supervisory Board Members (no changes)

As a result of the above changes, the new Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member lineup as of June 23, 2020 will be as follows.

Representative Director Shigenao Ishiguro Representative Director Tetsuji Yamanishi Director Makoto Sumita Director Seiji Osaka Director Kazuhiko Ishimura*

(Chairman & Director of AGC Inc.,

Outside Director of IHI Corporation,

Outside Director of Nomura Holdings, Inc.) Director Kazunori Yagi*

(Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of

Yokogawa Bridge Holdings Corporation,

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of

Sojitz Corporation) Director Kozue Nakayama*

(President & CEO of

Pacific Convention Plaza Yokohama,

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of

Imperial Hotel, LTD.)

* Outside Directors

Audit & Supervisory Board Member Satoru Sueki Audit & Supervisory Board Member Takakazu Momozuka Audit & Supervisory Board Member Jun Ishii* Audit & Supervisory Board Member Douglas K. Freeman*

(Principal of Law Offices of Douglas K. Freeman) Audit & Supervisory Board Member Michiko Chiba*

(Principal of Chiba Certified Public Accountant Office,

Outside Director, Audit & Supervisory Committee Member

of CASIO COMPUTER CO.,Ltd.,

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of

DIC Corporation)

* Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members

*Information in the press releases is current on the date of the press announcement.