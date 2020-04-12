TDK : Determination of details regarding the specific terms of Stock Acquisition Rights as Stock Options for a Stock-Linked Compensation Plan

April 13, 2020
TDK Corporation (the 'Company') has announced the determination of the details regarding the specific terms of stock acquisition rights as stock options for a stock-linked compensation plan for Directors and Corporate Officers. The specific terms of these stock acquisition rights were resolved by a resolution of the Company's Board of Directors on March 25, 2020.
Total number of stock acquisition rights
12
The number of shares to be allotted to each stock acquisition right is 100 shares.
Number of stock acquisition rights allotted and number of eligible persons
6 stock acquisition rights will be allotted to 2 Directors (excluding Outside Directors) and 6 stock acquisition rights will be allotted to 1 Corporate Officer.
Amount to be paid for stock acquisition rights
¥759,600 for each stock acquisition right
¥7,596 for each share
Class and number of shares subject to the stock acquisition rights
1,200 shares of the Company's common stock
Amount of assets to be invested when exercising stock acquisition rights
¥100 for each stock acquisition right
¥1 for each share
