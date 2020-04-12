TDK : Determination of details regarding the specific terms of Stock Acquisition Rights as Stock Options for a Stock-Linked Compensation Plan

Log in
04/12/2020 | 08:03pm EDT

April 13, 2020

TDK Corporation (the 'Company') has announced the determination of the details regarding the specific terms of stock acquisition rights as stock options for a stock-linked compensation plan for Directors and Corporate Officers. The specific terms of these stock acquisition rights were resolved by a resolution of the Company's Board of Directors on March 25, 2020.

  1. Total number of stock acquisition rights
    12
    The number of shares to be allotted to each stock acquisition right is 100 shares.
  2. Number of stock acquisition rights allotted and number of eligible persons
    6 stock acquisition rights will be allotted to 2 Directors (excluding Outside Directors) and 6 stock acquisition rights will be allotted to 1 Corporate Officer.
  3. Amount to be paid for stock acquisition rights
    ¥759,600 for each stock acquisition right
    ¥7,596 for each share
  4. Class and number of shares subject to the stock acquisition rights
    1,200 shares of the Company's common stock
  5. Amount of assets to be invested when exercising stock acquisition rights
    ¥100 for each stock acquisition right
    ¥1 for each share

Disclaimer

TDK Corporation published this content on 13 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2020 00:02:19 UTC
